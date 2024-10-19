President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom (UK).

Mr Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7. 20 p.m. on Saturday, and was received by senior members of the administration.

It will be recalled that the president departed Abuja for the two-week working vacation on 2 October, as part of his annual leave.

On 11 October, Mr Tinubu left the UK for Paris, France, for an important engagement, according to Ibrahim Masari, his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters.

The president was received on arrival by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are ministers including, Wale Edun (Finance), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning), Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), and Abdullahi Ganduje (National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress).

