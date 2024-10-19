The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has addressed concerns surrounding Visa-On-Arrival (VOA) applications, prompted by recent payment platform upgrades by Nigerian financial institutions.
The NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, said this in a statement signed by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Kenneth Udo, on Saturday in Abuja.
Mrs Nandap assured the public that all NIS platforms were functional, advising applicants to utilise online applications from home and make payments using bank cards for seamless transactions.
“The attention of the Service has been drawn to recent challenges faced by the public due to systems upgrade on payment platforms by Nigerian Financial Institutions.
|
“The public is to note that all platforms of the Service are functional.
“Consequently, we advises Visa applicants to apply for Visa-on-Arrival (VOA) in the comfort of their homes, and make payment online as provided on the portal using their bank cards for ease of transaction.
“Any request for information/enquiry about the Service should be directed to the Service official channels
“Official website: www.immigration.gov.ng, voa.immigration.gov.ng, X: @nigimmigration
Facebook: @nigimmigration, Instagram: @nigimmigration, Contact Center Number: 07053401399, 09121900655, 09121556359,”he said.
The NIS boss assured the public of its firm commitment to continuously ease the process of acquiring Visa-On-Arrival (VOA).
(NAN)
