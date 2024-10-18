The Enugu State Government, on Friday, demolished another building used as a hideout by kidnappers in Enugu State.

The building, a twin bungalow, was located at Nokpa-Nike, a community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairperson of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Uche Anya, told reporters that the building had been “serially” used to keep kidnap victims until ransom payment.

Mr Anya, who supervised the demolition, stressed that the building was demolished in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State.

The chairperson said the exercise was part of efforts by the state governor, Peter Mbah, to fight kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Enugu.

Why the demolition

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police in Enugu State, on Thursday, killed two persons who were members of a kidnap gang in the area.

Mr Anya said the gang of kidnappers earlier used the demolished building to keep two men – Chibuoke Charles and Emma Okeke.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The chairperson said the victims were abducted on 27 September around the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences in Enugu.

“They were able to get ransom for one, and hoped to get a ransom of N40 million from the other victim (before they were killed by police operatives),” he said.

How the kidnappers were killed

Mr Anya said, earlier on 29 September, a “hit team” of the kidnappers had moved to their stronghold in Imo State without knowing the security operatives on rescue mission were on their trail.

“The gang was overpowered and arrested. They took the crack team to this notorious den,” he said.

The chairperson said: “Members of their gang guarding the kidnap victims opened fire on the rescue team but were overpowered and neutralised in the process.”

He said three automatic rifles, hard drugs, and some objects believed to be charms were recovered from the suspects.

“So, even their charms failed them. This is yet another warning to all criminals in the state to relocate or meet their doom because this administration is determined to go all the way to secure the lives and property of Ndi Enugu,” Mr Anya said.

‘We’ll not spare any property used for kidnapping’

Mr Anya reiterated that the Enugu State Government will not “spare any property used for kidnapping, armed robbery,” and other crimes in Enugu.

“The Governor Mbah administration will not allow you to enjoy your proceeds of crimes in Enugu State.

“The government will not only hunt you down but also demolish the property involved in line with relevant laws of the state,” he said.

The chairperson warned landlords to always exercise caution and be careful in accepting tenants in their houses.

“They should also be watchful to know what goes on in their property. If they see something, they should say something immediately because the government will not entertain any excuses,” he said.

Not the first time

Governor Peter Mbah-led administration in Enugu State has been demolishing properties linked to kidnapping and violent crimes in the state.

In August, for instance, the state government demolished several buildings linked to kidnapping in communities within Enugu East Council Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Police kill kidnappers who demanded N40 million to release victim Official

Some demolished properties were an uncompleted three-story building at Nkwubor Layout in Emene-Nike and a large farm, housing a poultry, piggery, and plantain plantation at Ogbeke-Nike.

In early October, the state government also demolished another building worth millions of naira for allegedly being used for kidnapping.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

