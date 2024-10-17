The National Chairperson of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ajuri Ahmed, has hinted at a coalition of major political parties against the possible reelection bid of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Mr Ahmed was in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday for NNPP’s campaign flag-off for the 16 November governorship election in the state.

He said he was part of the ongoing talks in the bid to stop the ruling APC from continuing in office beyond the 2027 elections.

Also, he advised political parties to stop agents of the ruling party from causing rifts in their respective political parties.

He, however, did not mention the other parties involved in the talks.

Mr Ahmed noted that NNPP would go ahead solely if those involved fail to agree on modalities of working together.

“Our door is opened for any coalition ahead of the 2027 election. And that if it doesn’t work, our party is capable of standing on its own,” he said.

Fear of manipulation

He also raised the fear that APC might want to manipulate the 16 November governorship election in the state, vowing that the party’s supporters would vote and protect their votes from being manipulated.

“The fear that the ruling party may want to manipulate the election to their favour is expressed everywhere because the ruling party did not want any strong opposition party around it,” he said.

“It is left for them to protect their vote on that day, having credible agents on the ground that would represent the party very well before, during, and after the election.”

Mr Ahmed, who also presented the party’s flag to the governorship candidate, Olugbenga Edema, said the opposition parties should not allow interference in their party members so as not to cause acrimony among them.

He said the only way to solve the problem was for other parties like NNPP to maintain their integrity and ensure that they remained united before, during, and after the election, “else the ruling party would turn the country into one political party before the 2027 election.”

Flagbearer speaks

Speaking after he received the party’s flag, Mr Edema said his administration would provide free and compulsory education for students across the educational levels in the state.

“If I win, there shall be no tuition fees in all our primary, secondary, and tertiary schools in Ondo State. You should not fear the APC but dare them by voting massively for this party and the people should stay by their votes to ensure the votes count this time around,” he said.

Mr Edema said his administration would implement a seven-point agenda tagged: “Ondo’s Divine Agenda” for the benefit of people if elected in the next month’s election.

According to him, the people of the state would enjoy free health services for all citizens and would promote policies for the autonomy of the local government administration to enhance wealth creation and sustainable development.

He promised to ensure accelerated development of rural communities, as well as improved security in the state.

APC kicks

Meanwhile, the APC in Ondo State has lashed out at Mr Ahmed for his comments on the crisis in opposition parties.

The APC, in a statement, said it was not responsible for the crisis in the opposition parties contrary to the allegations made by the ANPP Chairman.

“The allegations made by the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuri Ahmed, that the APC is responsible for the crises in opposition parties to retain power in 2027, is untrue and careless, coming from someone who should know better,” APC said in a statement signed by its Publicity Director, Steve Otaloro.

“The APC government, led by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is focused on reengineering the nation’s economy and has no time for politicking. It’s the opposition parties that are weakening themselves due to lack of cohesion.

“We appreciate the role of opposition parties in putting the ruling party on its toes through constructive criticism. However, before merging with other parties, they should resolve their internal crises. A divided house cannot discuss mergers.”

Mr Otaloro stated that the 2027 presidential election is not the party’s current focus, as President Tinubu’s mandate had just begun.

He said: “Ajuri Ahmed’s boast that NNPP will capture Ondo State is misguided. The people are not animals to be captured. Moreover, NNPP’s governorship candidate, Gbenga Edema, was a former APC member who defected after losing the primary. This indicates NNPP’s lack of structure in Ondo State.”

