A judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Bina Nyako, on Thursday, called for an out-of-court settlement of a N 2billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Lucky Okodeh, a former Caretaker Chairman, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa, against the Nigerian military.

She then adjourned the matter until 28 November.

She adjourned the case following an oral application by Mr Okodeh’s lawyer, Asmau Yunusa, to respond to a counter-affidavit filed by Mimi Ayua, lawyer to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Okodeh, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/590/2024 filed on 3 May by Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had sued the Chief of Defence Staff, Mr Musa and Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, as 1st and 2nd respondents, respectively.

The applicant accused the defendants of allegedly publishing his photograph among those wanted in connection to the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama in Delta State.

He prayed the court to award a N2 billion in damages against the respondents for alleged violation of his rights to personal liberty and dignity.

The applicant also prayed the court to set aside his declaration and award the fine as compensation for damages suffered over the action of the Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Call for out-of-court settlement

Upon resumed hearing on Thursday, Ms Yunusa, who appeared for the applicant, told the court that the matter was slated for mention.

She said she was in receipt of a counter-affidavit by the 1st respondent (the Chief of Defence Staff) on Wednesday and that she would need little time to respond.

She said the 2nd respondent (the Chief of Army Staff) was not represented in court.

The judge, Mrs Nyako, told the lawyer who represented the CDS, Mimi Ayua, and Ms Yunusa that the issue is one the parties can resolve out of court amicably.

According to the judge, it is not a matter the court should waste the taxpayers’ money on.

Ms Nyako then adjourned the matter until 28 November for further mention.

She ordered that the 2nd respondent be served with hearing notice.

Okodeh’s case

In the affidavit in support of the suit, Mr Okodeh alleged in the suit that the action of the defendants had affected his political career and made him go into hiding.

It will be recalled that on 14 March, 17 officers of the Nigerian Army were murdered by unknown persons in Okuama in Delta State, causing the Defence Headquarters Abuja to declare eight persons wanted.

Though Mr Okodeh’s name was not on the published wanted list, his photograph was posted against a name which was not his, which, he also said, no member of his family or extended family bears.

Mr Okodeh, who was the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 11 April local government elections in the state, was forced to withdraw from the election and his name substituted with that of another candidate following the publication of his photograph in the wanted list.

Other prayers sought in the suit include an order of perpetual injunction restraining the CDS and CAS from arresting him as he is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who had never had any criminal record right from childhood.

He equally prayed the court to order the respondents to tender an apology which should be published on both print and electronic media, so that he could have his freedom to live his normal life.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

