Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday disclosed that a total sum of N14 billion was spent on the renovation and construction works in 203 public secondary schools under the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

The governor disclosed further that over 2,000 teachers were recruited in two years, just as he identified other milestones in education to include the payment of almost N700 million as running grants to all public schools in Ekiti State for the 2023/2024 session and payment of examination fees exceeding N1.2 billion for over 150,000 students for junior and senior secondary school examinations since 2023.

He expressed satisfaction that the state under his watch has taken a bold march forward in all the key sectors of the economy as evidenced by verifiable indices of development.

Mr Oyebanji who gave an account of stewardship before members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly while delivering the annual “State of the State Address,” commemorating the second anniversary of his administration, said his administration has been able to achieve much in two years because of the unflinching support and cooperation he had enjoyed from all and sundry so far.

He explained that the giant strides his administration was able to achieve in the last two years were made possible with the diligent execution of the six-pillar development agenda which was complemented with the Ekiti Development Plan 2021-2050 which highlights the state’s development projection within a timeframe of 30 years and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On security

While acknowledging the fact that the first duty of the government is to maintain law and order and ensuring security of lives and property, the governor disclosed that his administration has ramped up acquisition of security assets to further bolster the state arsenal following earlier massive security acquisitions.

He revealed that full operation have taken off at Ikere, Ijero, Ikole and Omuo Fire Service Stations while more vehicles have been procured for the Amotekun Corps which was complemented by upward review of the salaries of its operatives.

Mr Oyebanji added that his administration also facilitated the deployment of additional troops from the Nigerian Army 32 Artillery Brigade in response to traditional rulers’ request for more security reinforcement and the establishment of the Agro Marshals Corps as a grassroots security system to protect the forests and keep suspected kidnappers at bay.

Reforms

According to the governor, his administration has strategically combined legal instruments, policies, reforms, and targeted social and physical infrastructure interventions to position Ekiti as a prime destination for investment where the State has recorded many milestones.

Other milestones announced by the governor include the $80 million support for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone from African Development Bank (AfDB); provision of $100,000 each to 10 cooperative societies in partnership with USADF; N1 billion cooperative fund for Ekiti Cooperative Industry, partnership with Access Bank to facilitate N1 billion credit facilities to Ekiti women to boost small scale businesses.

He stated further that approval granted by the Federal Government to make the Ekiti Knowledge Zone as a Free Trade Zone would generate 12,000 jobs for young people while the Ekiti State Mega Loca Fabrics (Aso Oke) Production Centre is being constructed.

The governor further disclosed that total amount of N400 million was disbursed as grant to 922 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificates of 5,400 MSMEs were sponsored by his administration.

Endorsement

The House of Assembly members who participated at the briefing endorsed the governor for another term in office on the strength of what they described as his “impressive, commendable and laudable performance” in the past two years as captured in the address.

A motion “urging the people of Ekiti State to renew the social contract with Oyebanji beyond 2026” was moved by the lawmaker representing Ikere Constituency 1, Babatunde Oke, which was seconded by the lawmaker representing Ido/Osi Constituency 1, Babatunde Fawekun.

The motion subjected to a voice vote and was unanimously endorsed with overwhelming “ayes” by all members present and sealed with the bang of the gavel by the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye.

The speaker charged his colleagues to take the message of endorsement back to their constituencies for them to key into the re-election agenda.

Speaker reacts

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker, Mr Aribasoye, explained that the State of the State Address is in line with Section 100 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

He said: “The importance of this address cannot be overstated. It serves as a platform for reflection, accountability, and projection of our vision for Ekiti State. It is an opportunity for the Governor to elucidate the strides we have made together, the challenges we have encountered, and the paths we shall forge ahead to ensure the continued development and prosperity of our beloved State.”

He noted that Mr Oyebanji-led administration has been productive and fruitful in the last two years “with achievements which are visible to the blind and audible to the deaf.”

