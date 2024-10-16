The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday signed three bills including Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti land grabbing, second amendment law, 2024) passed by the State House of Assembly into law, stressing the need to regulate and sanitise land acquisition processes in the state.

The law, when fully operational, will prohibit forceful entry, illegal occupation of landed properties, fraudulent and violent conducts pertaining to landed properties in the state.

Other bills that were signed into law included High Court Law (first amendment, 2014) and Ekiti State Legislative House (Powers and Privileges) Law, 2024.

The Speaker of the House, Adeoye Aribasoye, accompanied by the Leader of the House, Toku Ige, and the Clerk, identified simply as Mrs Agbede presented the documents to the governor for his assent at a brief ceremony held at the executive council chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti.

Governor speaks

Speaking shortly after assenting to the laws, Mr Oyebanji affirmed that the property protection law will definitely bring an end to the menace of forceful and illegal occupation of landed properties by land miscreants called land grabbers.

The governor also commended members of the seventh assembly for their “sagacity,” noting that the state has enjoyed remarkable and impactful growth with their cooperation.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation to the legislators for being pillar of support to his administration, stating that his achievement as a Governor could not be personal but achievement of all.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor said: “And for the laws that we are signing, I am particularly excited about the anti-land grabbing law. This has been an issue in this state, it has taunted growth, it has taunted development, but now that we have a regulatory framework that that gives us the legal power, I can assure you that we will implement that law to the letter, no matter who is involved.

“Without your support, there is no way we would have been able to do anything because you provided legal framework that enable us to implement most of those decisions that has translated into the outcomes we are all proud of today. I am also grateful to you for your understanding in ensuring we put people first by slicing the cake in a way and manner that everybody will have a piece of that cake.”

Earlier, the assembly’s speaker, Mr Aribasoye, said the event signposts the journey to further advance the dividends of democracy to the people as he also noted that the assembly is always working in tandem with the executive which has helped deepen development in the state.

He said the event signified another pivotal chapter in the shared journey to effective governance to safeguard citizens’ rights.

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye; Deputy Speaker, Bolaji Olagbaju; Secretary to the State Government, Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Folakemi Olomojobi, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

