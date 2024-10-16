Although President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, are both outside the country, there is no leadership vacuum, the president’s office said on Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu is currently on a working leave outside Nigeria while Mr Shettima travelled to Sweden on an official visit on Wednesday. The president departed Nigeria on the 3rd of October.

The absence of the two top citizens from the country at a time the country is facing severe economic challenges has raised concerns among some Nigerians.

In reaction, Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said there is “no leadership vacuum in the country.”

“All state organs are functioning as usual. The Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, and Service Chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

The spokesperson argued that the Nigerian constitution “does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties.”

Read Mr Onanuga’s full statement below.

THERE IS NO VACUUM IN LEADERSHIP AS THE PRESIDENT AND VP ARE OUT OF THE COUNTRY

Following enquiries by journalists as to who is in charge of our country as the President and Vice President are out of the country, we want to clarify:

1. It is important to note that the President and Vice President are fully engaged with the nation’s affairs, even while they are away. There is no leadership vacuum in the country.

2. President Tinubu left the country on 3 October and is on a two-week working vacation. During this time, he has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state. He will soon return to the country before the vacation officially expires.

3. The vice president departed the country Wednesday for Sweden on an official visit, working for Nigeria.

4. All state organs are functioning as usual. The Senate President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministers, and Service Chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government.

5. We had a similar situation in 2022 when former President Buhari and former Vice President Osinbajo were found to be simultaneously out of the country. President Buhari attended UNGA 77, while Osinbajo participated in the burial of Queen Elizabeth ll.

6. We have also experienced it during this administration. Between late April and early May this year, while President Tinubu was in London, after visiting the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Vice President Shettima left Nigeria, first of all for Nairobi to attend the International Development Association (IDA21) Heads of State Summit. After returning, he left for Dallas, Texas, to attend the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa. President Tinubu returned home on 8 May. During this time, the government’s machinery did not halt.

7. The Constitution, a testament to our adaptability in the virtual age, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

October 16, 2024

