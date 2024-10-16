The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to investigate alleged obstruction of EFCC operatives by officials of Urban Radio Enugu during a raid at the station on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that some EFCC operatives, on Monday, arrested a presenter, Favour Ekoh, at the station.

The station’s management in a statement claimed the operatives arrested Ms Ekoh during a live programme.

It also alleged that the EFCC operatives carted away some broadcast equipment during the operation.

Alleged obstruction during arrest

But in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said four operatives of the commission were at the radio station to arrest Ms Ekoh while a programme, Prime Time, was “running”.

Mr Oyewale said Ms Ekoh was being investigated by the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC in an alleged N700 million Ponzi scheme involving about 50 victims.

The spokesperson said the operatives arrived at the station with a warrant of arrest against Ms Ekoh, identified themselves and informed the Managing Director of the Station, Bamikole Owoyomi, about their mission.

“However, in a rather strange twist, a staff of the station called the chairman of the radio station who ordered that the gate of the building be locked in and out, thereby holding the officers hostage.

“Faced with such hostility, they called for a rescue team which eventually arrested Omoyomi, Ekoh and the two security guards that locked them within the premises of the station,” he narrated.

“Ekoh had to be trailed to the station for an arrest because the nature of the fraudulent dealings necessitated a sting operation that would foreclose her escape or going underground.”

Mr Oyewale said Ms Ekoh was later released after she wrote a statement at the commission’s office in Enugu.

The spokesperson said Mr Omoyomi and two security guards – initially arrested for obstruction of justice – had also been released after making their statements.

Investigation

Mr Oyewale expressed disappointment that a media outfit would “obstruct” EFCC’s personnel from carrying out their duties.

He called on the International Press Institute and the NUJ to investigate the conduct of the station in the “light of integrity and ethical professional practice.”

Ekoh not arrested during live programme

Mr Oyewale argued that Ms Ekoh was not arrested during a live programme and that the EFCC operatives did not disrupt activities at the station.

He also stressed that the operatives did not cart away the station’s equipment during the operation.

N700 million Ponzi Scheme allegations

Mr Oyewale said victims of the Ponzi Scheme claimed Ms Ekoh “lured” them into investing in the scheme known as “Life Trading” run by a company, Leverage Index Limited.

He said the victims claimed that after investing their money, the company, which had promised 10 per cent return on investment, closed its office without paying them.

“Ekoh allegedly invited the victims into the business and she remained the only link the victims could hold,” the spokesperson said.

The company’s office is located at Okpara Avenue, Enugu State, according to the statement.

