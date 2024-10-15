The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to Governor Seyi Makinde’s allegation that the INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State hails from the state and should, therefore, be removed ahead of the upcoming governorship elections.

Speaking at the launch of the PDP campaign in Akure on, Tuesday, Mr Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, said INEC must remove the REC, Toyin Babalola, or they will continue to protest.

“We will protest until she is removed. Ondo REC must be redeployed. She was born here, her parents live here. She can never be fair in this election. We don’t want her in Ondo State, Babalola must leave,” the governor was quoted as saying by Tribune newspaper.

INEC reacts

But INEC has dismissed Mr Makinde’s claims about Mrs Babalola’s indigeneship.

The commission said in a statement posted on its X handle that Mrs Babalola is not from Ondo State.

It added that the commission does not, as a matter of policy, deploy RECs to their states of origin.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mrs Babalola is not from Ondo State in line with the Commission’s policy not to deploy a REC to his or her State of origin,” parts of the statement read.

The governor’s previous allegation

The electoral body said Mr Makinde is fond of making such allegations as he did the same in 2020, ahead of the last governorship election in the same state.

“He (Mr Makinde) accused a senior official of the Commission of working with the Vice Chancellor of a federal university to undermine the election. The allegation was untrue,” the commission added.

“We appeal to holders of high public office such as Governor Makinde to verify their information before making these serial, unfounded allegations.”

Similar accusation

A youth group in Ondo had staged a protest and submitted a petition against Mrs Babalola, making the same accusations.

The group, led by one Ijanusi Olawale, alleged that the INEC REC is working in cahoot with some politicians, particularly the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimeyin.

Mrs Babalola denied the allegations, noting that her interactions are with all the political parties in the state.

RECs appointment, deployment

RECs are appointed for a five-year term by the president and are confirmed by the two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

After their appointment, they are answerable to the electoral commission, according to Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022). The Electoral Act also said the appointments must be in accordance with the Federal Character Commission Act.

