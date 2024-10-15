The family of the late CEO of Access Bank Holdings Herbert Wigwe has responded to allegations of a raging family dispute over the iconic banker’s estate.

Several online platforms reported on Saturday that Herbert’s father, Shyngle Wigwe, is at the centre of the alleged dispute regarding the distribution of his late son’s estate. Mr Wigwe has reportedly filed a caveat at the probate registry to challenge the proposed distribution.

According to the reports, the caveat was allegedly submitted by Mr Wigwe and backed by an affidavit from Christian Chukwuka Wigwe, who identified himself as Herbert’s cousin.

This comes about eight months after Herbert, along with his wife Chizoba and son Chizi, died in a helicopter crash in February near the California-Nevada border. Six people were killed in the crash.

In March this newspaper reported that the remains of Herbert, his wife, and their son were laid to rest in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The reports alleging family dispute over the Herbert’s estate indicated that his father initiated the legal action to alter the deceased’s instructions concerning the management of his estate.

Moreover, the reports alleged that Mr Wigwe requested 20 per cent of his late son’s estate be allocated to him and other family members, a move the reports stated contradicted Herbert’s will, which stated that his assets should be distributed exclusively among his children.

Additionally, the reports alleged that the will had been lodged at the Ikeja Probate Court in Lagos before Herbert’s untimely death.

However, a statement signed by a member of the family, Emeka Wigwe, and made available to this newspaper on Tuesday, refuted the allegations, denying dispute over his late son’s property.

The statement partly read: “We, the family of Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, wish to formally address two recent articles —one titled, ‘Family dispute erupts over estate of late banking executive Herbert Wigwe,’ and another titled, ‘Herbert Wigwe’s Estate: Parents filed caveat to disinherit children,’ both published on 13 October 2024.

“These reports, unfortunately, have gained significant traction across both social and national media. While we respect the role of the press in disseminating news, it’s imperative that such reports are based on truth and accuracy.”

20 per cent

Furthermore, the statement described the reports as entirely “false and grossly misleading’’. It emphasised that the well-being and unity of his family have always been his top priorities.

Furthermore, Pastor clarified that neither he nor any member of his family has sought 20 per cent of his late son’s estate.

“To clarify, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe has never sought 20% of the Estate of the late Herbert Wigwe, and no such request has been made by any family member. The claim in these reports that Pastor Shyngle Wigwe intended to disinherit his grandchildren is entirely false and grossly misleading,” the statement stated, adding that, as a devout Christian and loving father, Mr Wigwe “has always prioritised the well-being and unity of his family.”

“Any assertions to the contrary are not only unfounded but also misrepresent his values and intentions. The facts concerning the Estate of the late Herbert Wigwe are clearly outlined in the Probate Registry, Lagos where an affidavit containing the correct details is publicly available. A basic fact check of inquiry at the registry would have revealed this truth, preventing the spread of baseless narratives,” added the statement.

Painful period

It urged the platforms that reported the false news to rectify the inaccuracies in their reports and to commit to more rigorous fact-checking in future stories.

It also noted that the Wigwe family is still going through a painful time, adding that their focus is on healing and growing stronger together.

Additionally, it noted that the family has no interest in public disputes or rebuttals, as there are no sides to take—only the task of navigating an immeasurable loss with grace and dignity.

“Herbert Wigwe’s lasting legacy as a visionary banker and entrepreneur is what should be remembered. His transformation of Access Bank into a financial powerhouse and his philanthropic work, particularly through The HOW Foundation, which emphasizes education and healthcare, are the true reflections of his life. These values and contributions should be celebrated, not overshadowed by inaccurate and harmful speculation.

“In light of the seriousness of this matter, we respectfully urge all those who are concerned with preserving the good legacy of Herbert Wigwe to fact-check stories before publication. The consequences of publishing misinformation can be extremely damaging to the reputation of the family and the cherished legacy Herbert left behind,” the statement said.

