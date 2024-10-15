The federal government has formally handed over the Kashimbila Dam to KP Hydro Limited, a private firm belonging to former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma.

The handing over took place at the Dam site in Kashimbila, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Saturday. The former minister hails from the area.

The Kashimbila Dam, originally a federal project, is now managed by a consortium led by Mr Danjuma’s company.

In addition to power generation, the dam is expected to transform the region into a tourism hub, with an airport and a five-star hotel.

The Kashimbila Dam, was initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan administration, to prevent flooding caused by water releases from Cameroon and has evolved into vital source of clean energy for Taraba State.

The 40-megawatt hydroelectricity plant is expected to enhance electricity supply and stimulate economic growth.

The airport, an abandoned airstrip, and the hotel were not originally part of the project when the federal government initiated it.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Danjuma upgraded the airstrip, built by the missionaries in Kashimbi, to an airport when the federal government awarded the Hydro electricity project to his firm. He also built the five star hotel. Both facilities are open to the public.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of KP Hydro Limited, Sola Arifayan, said the handing over was initiated through a concession agreement aimed at augmenting Nigeria’s renewable energy capacity.

Mr Arifayan, expressed gratitude for the support received throughout the concession process.

He attributed this achievement to hard work and perseverance and expressed gratitude to the host community while looking forward to the plant’s further development.

He assured the community of KP Hydro’s long-term commitment, stating, “We are here not just to do business but to be a part of this community’s growth.”

Chairperson of Kashimbila Hydro Limited, Musa Bello, lauded Mr Danjuma’s contribution to the project’s success and stressed the value of collaborative public-private initiatives.

Speaking during the occasion Governor Agbu Kefas, described the concession as a major step forward for Taraba’s energy sector.

“The Kashimbila Power Plant will not only serve the host community but will also benefit the entire state. This is a critical part of our efforts to ensure clean, renewable energy for all,” he said.

The governor also mentioned the recent establishment of the Taraba State Electricity Regulatory Agency, which will manage energy generation in the state.

Mr Kefas recommended that KP Hydro Limited work join the Taraba State Ministry of Energy and Economic Development to optimise the plant’s capacity and explore additional energy avenues in the state.

In her speech, the Commissioner for Energy and Economic Development, Naomi TAgbu lauded Governor Kefas for his visionary leadership and transformative impact on the state’s energy landscape.

She highlighted the governor’s recent signing of the Taraba State Electricity Regulatory Agency bill into law as a major milestone. “This is a game-changer for Taraba State,” she said.

“We are not just taking a step forward in terms of energy generation, but in regulatory management as well. The Kashimbila Power Plant will be a source of clean, renewable energy that will benefit our communities and drive economic growth.”

According to the commissioner, effective collaboration between KP Hydro Limited and the Ministry of Energy and Economic Development is essential.

“We are committed to supporting this project to ensure its success and to working with all stakeholders to realise its full potential,” she added.

Mr Danjuma, a retired lieutenant general and former chief of army staff, in his address, noted that the Kashimbilla Dam is the largest federal government’s investment in Taraba State.

He thanked the federal government for its support while acknowledging the crucial roles of Mr Bello and KP Hydro Limited’s Chairpersony, Thomas Etuh, in securing the concession.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

