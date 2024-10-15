As parts of measures to boost security around schools in Ekiti State, the Federal Government through the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday launched the School Protection Squad.

Speaking at a Stakeholders Forum in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, the National Coordinator, Lanre Ogunlowo, a commissioner of police, said the initiative became necessary as a result of the ugly incidents of the past where students were abducted from their schools.

At the stakeholders’ forum which is themed: “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education,” Mr Ogunlowo said the safe school initiative has an international affiliate with 118 countries and that Nigeria is a signatory to it.

He said the federal government through the Ministry of Finance had developed a midterm plan spanning 2023-2026 on the safe school initiative.

He said the safe school response centre was established in 2023 and would be replicated in all the 36 states of the country.

Governor speaks

In his remarks while declaring the programme open, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, said the state is committed to security of lives and property of the citizens, noting that all security agencies in the state are working in synergy to achieve the purpose.

Mr Oyebanji, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Ebenezer Ogundana, a retired Brigadier General, said his government has supported and provided enabling environment for all the security agencies in the state.

The governor, however, urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to match words with action on the new initiative.

“We have seen programme like this before, and until when crisis happen you won’t see them. IGP must make this one functional. Don’t leave it for the states. We want to see them equipped and functional,” he said.

The governor urged the vice-chancellors of universities in the state to tackle the menace of cultism and internet fraud in their citadels of learning.

Police commissioner speaks

Earlier in his welcome address, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran, described security of lives and property as a joint business of both the government and the people in the society.

Mr Adeniran said the programme which is an initiative and strategic intervention of the Inspector General of Nigeria Police, Kayode Egbetokun is geared towards guaranteeing the security of students as well as teachers and ensuring safe, secured environment in all categories of schools in the country.

He explained that the programme which will be flagged off in Niger, Ekiti states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, will put an end to the attacks on schools.

The commissioner expressed his delight as Ekiti State is one of the few states selected for the takeoff of the programme.

According to him, “the police, being the primary agent of government responsible for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens, in conjunction with the military, civil defense corps, the South Western Security Network (Amotekun Corps), Vigillantee Groups, local hunters, and other non-stakeholders, have put in place some measures to safeguard the students and their teachers alike.

“It is my hope and expectation that this strategic forum will be educative and impactful, with the emergence of new ideas, fostering mutual understanding and benefits for our schools,” he said.

