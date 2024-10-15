The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, has announced that the crisis rocking the party has been resolved.

Mr Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, made the announcement while speaking with journalists at the Private Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I want to inform you on behalf of the PDP Governors Forum, Chairman of the Senate Caucus, and the representative of the BoT, we had a family meeting, and we wish to reaffirm that there is no faction in the PDP,” he said.

The opposition party’s crisis escalated on Thursday when the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the National Legal Adviser.

However, on Friday, Mr Ologunagba announced the suspension of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagun and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, thus splitting the NWC, tasked with the party’s daily administration, into two.

Mr Ologunagba subsequently announced Yayari Mohammed as the acting national chairperson.

Also on Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order that Mr Damagum should be recognised as the PDP national chair until the party’s national convention, scheduled for December 2025.

The governors of the party met virtually on Monday to discuss and resolve the crisis.

Mr Mohammed, while speaking with journalists said there are no longer factions in the party and that the party leaders have resolved to affirm Umar Damagum as the authentic acting national chairman of the party.

“All the suspensions you heard about have been resolved by the governors, the NWC, the Caucus of the National Assembly, and the BoT. There is no faction; everything has reverted to the status quo under acting Chairman Damagum, pending the time the governors and other organs of the party will sit down and resolve all the issues.

“There is no party that does not have problems. Some of them are legal, and we do not want to preempt the outcome of legal procedures,” he added.

Interest of the party

The governor said both factions claiming leadership of the party resolved to unite and end the differences in the interest of the party.

“So whatever speculations and perceptions have gone out are wrong. Both parties have agreed that, in the interest of the party and Nigeria, we should return to the status quo before the suspension and counter-suspension.

“These suspensions have been lifted, there are no more suspensions. That is the resolution of the PDP Governors’ Forum,” he added.

The PDP governor’s forum chairman urged party members not to allow personal interest to divide the party.

“To members of the party, they should remember that it is the PDP we have, and it is the most experienced party that has produced government and good governance since 1999. We should make sacrifices and come together. Yes, we may have ill feelings here and there, but we should bury them. Our personal feelings should not be allowed to create perceptions that seem to divide us,” he said.

On the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Mr Mohammed said the relevant party leaders will address how the meeting would be convened.

“The governors, BoT, and NWC will sit down and discuss the sacronsancy of the October 24 NEC meeting,” he said.

People want to take advantage of the situation

Mr Damagun, on his part, said there is no crisis in the party and that some people are only taking advantage of the party’s internal issues to cause a crisis.

“There is no crisis in the party as far as I am concerned, but some people want to take advantage of the situation. I urge the press not to escalate things even where there is no crisis.

“As far as I am concerned, the governors are our leaders and critical organs of this party, and when they speak, we must look at it holistically and also abide by it,” Mr Damagun added.

When asked if the factional chairman and its members would be suspended from the party, Mr Damagun said “They are still in the party.”

