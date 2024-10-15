Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concluded their meeting on Monday without reaching a resolution on the crisis rocking the party.

The meeting, which started at about 5:00 p.m, and ended at about 10:00 p.m, was held virtually, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

During the meeting, the governors were divided on who should be the national chairman of the party, despite the existing provision of the party’s constitution stipulating that the position of national chairman should return to the zone from which the previous chairman comes.

Consequently, the governors adjourned the meeting to Tuesday (today).

Umar Damagum assumed office as the acting chairman of the PDP in 2023 after Iyorchia Ayu, who hails from Benue State was suspended by his ward in Benue State and a court order asked him to stop parading himself as the national chairman.

Mr Damagun assumed office in line with the PDP constitution, which states that the deputy national chairman of the party from the zone of a national chairman will take over in an acting capacity if he (the national chairman) is removed or suspended.

Mr Ayu is from Benue State while Mr Damagun hails from Yobe State, both in the northern zone.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

There are two deputy national chairpersons representing the north and the south.

During Monday’s virtual meeting, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State were reportedly in favour of Mr Damagum continuing as acting chairman of the party, DailyTrust reported.

However, opposing governors, including Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), who chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum, Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), pushed for Mr Damagum to revert to his role as the deputy national chairman (North) to allow the North Central zone to complete the tenure of suspended Mr Ayu.

The remaining governors were reportedly undecided.

Background

The opposition party’s crisis escalated on Thursday when the National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, and Kamaldeen Ajibade, the National Legal Adviser.

However, on Friday, Mr Ologunagba, announced the suspension of Mr Damagun and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, thus splitting the NWC, tasked with the party’s daily administration, into two.

Mr Ologunagba, allegedly enjoying the support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, subsequently announced Yayari Mohammed as the acting national chairperson.

Also on Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order that Mr Damagum should be recognised as the PDP national chair until the party’s national convention, scheduled for December 2025.

Mr Mohammed issued a statement on Sunday, saying he would assume duty the next day as chairman of the party.

Mr Damagun’s group responded by threatening to arrest anybody claiming to be acting national chairman of the party other than Mr Damagun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

