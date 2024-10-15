The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed media reports that its personnel were forcefully ejected from the Falomo Barracks in Lagos State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed the recent misinformation and sensationalism in some sections of the media concerning the reconstruction of the Falomo Police Barracks in Lagos State.

Mr Adejobi said the barracks, which were previously in disrepair, would undergo a complete redesign and reconstruction to provide modern and habitable accommodations for police officers.

He said that the project was initiated under the leadership of former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Alkali, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and private sector partners through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Mr Adejobi said the current I-G, Kayode Egbetokun, had reaffirmed the force’s commitment to improving officers’ housing by convening the first Nigeria Police Force Housing Summit in April.

Mr Adejobi said the summit brought together stakeholders to chart a sustainable path toward improved police welfare.

“A nationwide assessment revealed that less than 25 per cent of police personnel have access to adequate barracks accommodations, with 90 per cent of existing barracks falling into severe disrepair.

“Many of these structures are dangerously unsafe, posing a clear risk to occupants.

“The urgent reconstruction of these facilities, including Falomo Barracks, is not only necessary, but aligned with international best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of officers,” he said.

The Force PRO said that occupants of the barracks were given adequate notice, provided relocation assistance and compensated with N2 million each to secure alternative accommodation.

Mr Adejobi said the occupants would also receive monthly rent allowances in line with provisions for officers not residing in the barracks.

According to him, upon completion of the new facility, the officers will be allotted housing units, ensuring a seamless transition back to improved living conditions.

He, therefore, urged the public to dismiss false narratives regarding the reconstruction and recognise the broader objective of enhancing police welfare.

Mr Adejobi said the rebuilding of Falomo Barracks was a reflection of the unwavering resolve of the force management to provide safe and decent housing for officers.

(NAN)

