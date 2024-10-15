1. The author of It is Possible: Influencing Change in Nigeria, Udo Jude Ilo

2. Unveiling of the

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged citizens to believe in Nigeria’s potential for transformative change.

He made the call during the launch of the book, “It is Possible: Influencing Change in Nigeria,” in Abuja on Monday, stressing that collective effort is essential for meaningful reform and that “lasting change is never the result of a solo effort.”

The book, authored by Udo Jude Ilo, is a 128-page primer designed to empower citizens with the tools necessary for enacting reforms.

Mr Osinbajo, the keynote speaker at the book launch, made the call for collective action among Nigerians as the nation grapples with one of the most devastating economic crises in its history, compounded by persistent issues of governance and accountability that undermine the government’s ability to provide effective solutions.

Drawing on his experience as Lagos State’s Attorney General, Mr Osinbajo recounted a survey of 200 lawyers on their perception about Lagos State High Court judges that he organised shortly after assuming office.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Eighty-nine percent of the lawyers responded that judges in the state were, quote, ‘notoriously corrupt.’ Yet, as of that date, since the state was founded in 1967, no judge or even a magistrate had ever been reprimanded for corruption.”

This troubling finding prompted comprehensive judicial reforms aimed at restoring public trust in the legal system.

The former vice president stressed the necessity of building partnerships across civil society, media, and government institutions to tackle Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges.

“You simply couldn’t do it alone,” he asserted, calling for a united approach to governance reform. He concluded with a cautionary note about the consequences of inaction: “If we do not actively seek to influence positive change, negative change will occur by default.”

Calls for civic engagement and accountability

The Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, declared that Mr Ilo’s book is “a very welcome and inspiring addition to the body of knowledge and tools available to intervene in the fairly complex reality that life has become across different spaces and particularly in Nigeria at this point in time.”

Mr Mojeed, who is also the Chief Operating Officer of Premium Times Group, the parent organisation of Premium Times newspaper and Premium Times Books that published the book being unveiled, expressed joy in being honoured with the “noble task of giving concrete form to this vital tool he has designed for dealing with the necessary demands of change-making.”

He emphasised the collective responsibility of those engaged in transformative efforts, stating, “Most of us here, I’m tempted to believe, are in the business of change, whether as agents, stakeholders, or beneficiaries.”

Reflecting on the challenges facing Nigeria, Mr Mojeed lamented, “No doubt, things are very difficult in Nigeria at this point, if not over the past decades.”

He further highlighted the book’s role in equipping individuals to tackle pressing national issues. “This is the knowledge that Udo Ilo has put before us in this important book,” he said.

Mr Mojeed reiterated Premium Times’ newspaper’s mission to provide a platform for voices advocating for change. “When we started out in our journalism enterprise close to a decade and a half ago, it was including journalism at the service of deepening and sustaining democracy by creating a platform for accountability in governance and other forms of public or private services,” he said.

He also expressed Premium Times Group’s commitment to expanding access to essential literature, emphasising their goal to publish works that deepen understanding and facilitate meaningful engagement with Nigeria’s challenges.

“It is all about forcing the human capacity to keep making change possible,” he said.

Reviewer lauds book agency of hope

In a thoughtful review of “It is Possible,” Frank Nweke, a former Minister of Information, lauded the book as an “agency of hope,” emphasising the urgent need for innovative solutions to the country’s myriad challenges.

Mr Nweke characterised the work as a “compelling vision of hope” for Nigeria’s future.

He commended Mr Ilo’s documentation of changemakers’ stories across Nigeria, noting that the book provides a roadmap for reformers.

He drew parallels with historical figures like Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela, highlighting the critical role of community, patience, and persistence in the pursuit of transformative goals.

Mr Nweke also pointed out that while the development sector has stepped in to provide essential services in Nigeria, its role should be to empower citizens to demand effective governance.

By blending historical insights with contemporary issues, Mr Nweke argued that the book offers practical lessons for those committed to reform in Nigeria.

The review concluded by underscoring the book’s central message: change is possible, but only through sustained collective effort.

A call for resilience amidst adversity

In his remark, the author, Udo Ilo, called on Nigerians to remain resilient in the face of adversity.

“These are difficult times. These are terrible times,” Mr Ilo acknowledged. Yet, his message was one of hope and perseverance, urging his audience to persist in their efforts to drive positive change.

Recalling personal experiences that shaped his journey, Mr Ilo stressed the importance of community support, resilience, and unwavering optimism.

He shared advice from his father, encapsulating the evening’s theme: “Never ever say you can’t. Always say, ‘Let me try’.”

Civil society’s role in Nigeria’s future

Earlier, Joy Ekanem, in her welcome address, explained the vital role civil society organisations play in driving change in Nigeria.

Drawing a parallel between her personal experiences and the broader struggle for reform, Ms Ekanem emphasised that commitment and perseverance are key to overcoming the country’s most significant obstacles, including restrictive government policies and shrinking civic space.

She urged attendees to actively engage with the book’s message, reminding them that transformative change begins with individual voices coming together to form a collective force.

“Let us move forward with the conviction that change is not just possible but inevitable,” she said.

Kole Shettima unveiled the book and invited the guests in attendance to join him in celebrating the occasion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

