The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) over unmet demands.

The Coordinator, Zone C of the union, Nurudeen Masopa, said in a statement that the union resolved to issue the ultimatum after a recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. The ultimatum issued by the union begins on 7 October and will end on 20 October.

“In the interest of industrial peace and harmony, the union calls on the government and proprietors of public institutions to urgently address these issues within the 15-day ultimatum, as resolved by the NEC of our union at its 111th meeting, to avoid further union actions,” the statement reads in parts.

The union, therefore, asked its members to mobilise members ahead of the “forthcoming struggle”.

Issues of concern

Mr Masopa said the Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) met, deliberated and resolved to reiterate the resolutions of the national executive council of the union.

He listed the issue of concerns to include the failure of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to comply with resolutions reached at the tripartite meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Education between NBTE and ASUP in July 2024 on the contentious reviewed Scheme of Service (2023).

ASUP said timelines were stipulated for specific actions but that the conduct of NBTE reflects a lack of commitment towards the resolutions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

ASUP also accused the NBTE of undue exercise of oversight function and “usurpation of the power vested on the Academic Board of various institutions by NBTE with respect to the admission of students into the Higher National Diploma programmes with an attempt towards commercialisation of the process.”

The union is also concerned about the non-implementation of the 25 and 35 per cent consequential salary adjustment by proprietors of state polytechnics, which has taken effect from January 2023.

“Available information revealed that this salary adjustment is yet to be implemented in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Kwara states within Zone C,” he said.

Other issues

ASUP also expressed concern about the non-payment of the consequential salary adjustment arrears for January to December 2023 to ASUP members in federal polytechnics.

It added: “Cases of irregularities and infractions in the appointment of principal officers in some Polytechnics which clearly amounted to violations of the provisions contained in the Polytechnic Act (as amended in 2019) and the guidelines for such appointments.

“Outstanding CONTISS 15 Migration Arrears for Lower Cadre, which has been lingering for more than a decade, non-release of funds for 2023 NEEDS Assessment intervention to public institutions in Nigeria, non-payment of promotion arrears spanning between 3 to 5 years in Federal Polytechnics and recurring delays in implementation of promotion in state Polytechnics.”

Resolutions

Mr Masopa said the Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) met and resolved to reiterate the resolutions of the national executive council of the union.

He listed the demands to include an immediate resumption to commitment and resolutions of the tripartite meeting held in July, by NBTE on 2023 reviewed Scheme of Service; the immediate implementation of the 25 and 35 per cent consequential salary adjustment in state polytechnics with effect from January, 2023 and payment of arrears to members in federal institutions, and the immediate allocation and disbursement of funds for the 2023 NEEDS assessment intervention to cater for infrastructural inadequacies in Nigeria public polytechnics.

“ASUP requests NBTE to desist from usurping the power of statutory bodies, particularly the Academic Board, with respect to admission of students at any level,” the statement added.

The union also wants the immediate payment of all outstanding promotion arrears in both state and federal institutions and the constitution of governing councils by the Oyo State government in line with the polytechnic act in the state institutions to enable smooth running of the system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

