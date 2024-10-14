The management of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) on Monday said the institution has commenced production of plant-based pharmaceutical products.

ABUAD Vice Chancellor, Smaranda Olarinde, a professor, stated this while addressing newsmen ahead of the 12th convocation ceremonies and 15th anniversary of the institution slated for Monday, 21 October.

Mrs Olarinde said the institution has been able to locally develop three drugs including Virucidine (an immune system burster syrup); Natucadine (an anti-aging herbal supplement and AB-Mal (an anti-malaria capsule).

She noted that the efficacy of the drugs had been tested and excellent results were obtained, even as she solicited partners in the promotion and sales of the products.

She said: “We set up the Bogo Research Centre for the manufacture of drugs. So far, we have developed three products: Virucidine, Natucadine and AB-Mal. The three drugs are natural and plant-based with no chemical additives.

“We are looking for partnership in the promotion and sale of these medications.

“This will necessitate more collaboration with us in the realm of research. Therefore, we call for people and organisations to further introduce our pharmaceutical products to the outside world by getting partners to promote them.”

Stewardship

The Vice-Chancellor stated that ABUAD has continued its upward trajectory “as the shining beacon of quality university education,” adding that the institution’s multi-system hospital has completed 18 kidney transplant surgeries with 100 per cent success.

Speaking on the convocation ceremony, Mrs Olarinde said a total of 1,662 graduands, comprising 177 from post-graduate college, 161 medical students, and 22 from ABUAD Business School.

The VC added that 226 students would be graduating with First Class while 693 students secured Second Class Upper Division and 350 students got Second Class Lower Division.

Honour for Fagbemi

The vice chancellor also added that honorary doctorate degrees would be conferred on the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; the Founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, a pastor, and another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Damian Dodo, “in appreciation their impacts in the society.”

Mrs Smaranda noted that the three eminent personalities were carefully selected in compliance with the 2012 Keffi Declaration after a thorough, rigorous and merit-based selection process.

The Keffi Declaration, referred to by the vice-chancellor, is the resolution of the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities and other stakeholders on the rules and regulations guiding the award of honourary degrees by the tertiary institutions.

The decision followed the rampant and reckless award of honourary degrees by some tertiary institutions, a development many claimed has ridiculed the country’s university system.

