The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is excited to announce a series of events to celebrate its 10th anniversary from 25 to 29 November 2024.

Under the theme “Navigating Global Shifts: Media and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development in Africa,” the Media and Development Conference 2024 will convene media professionals, academics, policymakers, civil society leaders, and technology experts to explore how media and technology can foster inclusive and sustainable development across Africa amidst global shifts.

The conference will serve as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration. It will feature in-depth discussions, panel sessions, and workshops highlighting the critical role of media and technology in shaping Africa’s development future.

Key Highlights of the Week:

Media and Development Conference 2024 (November 25-27, 2024):

● Panel Discussions: Leading experts from academia, journalism, and technology will discuss media sustainability, AI and digital disruption, climate change, health, gender, and democracy in West Africa.

● Workshops and Plenary Sessions: Thematic workshops will focus on climate change, food security, human rights, and social accountability, emphasizing the media’s role in promoting sustainable and inclusive development.

● AI and Media Summit (November 26, 2024): This full-day dialogue will explore AI’s implications for politics, democracy, and inclusive growth, featuring discussions on Nigeria’s AI strategy and the impact of emerging technologies on governance and society.

CJID’s 10th Anniversary Dinner and Award Night (November 27, 2024):

● A celebratory event marking CJID’s decade of impact in media development and journalism innovation.

● Awards will be presented in various categories, recognizing outstanding contributions to journalism in West Africa, including:

○ Best Fact-check in West Africa

○ Best Health Reporting in West Africa

○ Best Climate Change Reporting in West Africa

○ Best Solutions Journalism in West Africa

○ Best Community Reporting in West Africa

○ Best Reporting on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV)

○ Best Campus Journalism

○ Best Reporting on Social Accountability

Applications for the awards will be open until October 31, 2024. Interested candidates can apply here.

CJID’s Journey:

Over the past decade, CJID has evolved into a leading media and development organisation, spearheading initiatives that advance investigative journalism, fact-checking, media literacy, and democracy across Africa. As we commemorate this milestone, we reflect on the progress made in strengthening media sustainability, promoting good governance, and empowering journalists and civil society actors to hold power accountable.

CJID has pioneered flagship programs like DUBAWA, UDEME, CAMPUS REPORTER, PRESS ATTACK TRACKER, and the Natural Resources and Extractives Programme (NAREP), expanding its reach beyond Nigeria to Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, the Niger Republic, Cameroon, The Gambia, and other countries in Africa. Our work has transformed the media landscape through innovations in fact-checking, investigative journalism, and media literacy, equipping thousands of journalists and civil society members with the tools needed to combat misinformation and promote inclusive growth.

Invitation to Attend:

We invite media professionals, academics, donor agencies, policymakers, and the public to join us in celebrating a decade of impact and exploring new collaboration opportunities at the Media and Development Conference 2024. Registration details and the full conference agenda will be available on our website.

About CJID:

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a leading media development organization in Africa, committed to advancing journalism innovation, media sustainability, and good governance. CJID works across the region to promote accountability, enhance fact-checking efforts, and support inclusive, data-driven reporting.

Signed:

Akintunde Babatunde

Director of Programmes

