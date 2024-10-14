Factional Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yayari Mohammed, said he has assumed duty days after his appointment into the position by a section of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Mr Mohammed disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, The Nation newspaper has reported.

He said in the statement titled, "Acceptance of appointment as Acting National Chairman of our party," the NWC under his leadership would be guided strictly by the constitution of the party.

He added that he would be fair to all members irrespective of their status, position or state.

"Only this will guarantee and engender loyalty and commitment of our teeming members.

“Only this will guarantee and engender loyalty and commitment of our teeming members.

"In this regard, my primary goal, focus and mandate in the onerous assignment is to restore the confidence of our members by immediately setting in motion the process to hold the long overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our party already scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024," he said.

Mr Mohammed also asked the PDP members in the North-central zone to urgently meet and forward their nominee for the position of substantive national chairman to his office.

Mr Mohammed also asked the PDP members in the North-central zone to urgently meet and forward their nominee for the position of substantive national chairman to his office.

Mr Mohammed, who is the national treasurer of the PDP, was appointed the acting chairman by a faction led by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday, after it announced the suspension of Umar Damagun, who has been acting in that position since 2023, and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

The other faction led by Mr Damagun had on Thursday suspended Mr Ologunagba and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

Mr Mohammed assumed duty despite the order of a Federal High Court barring the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BoT) from removing Mr Damagun from office.

He also defied plans by some of the party’s organs, including the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the PDP Governors’ Forum, to wade into the crisis. The governors are reportedly meeting today.

Read the full statement:

Acceptance of appointment as Acting National Chairman of our party

The domestic events within our party in the last few days call for deep reflection about the management of the PDP, especially at this crucial time in our nation, particularly as it relates to our role as an opposition party and general management as a constitution compliant party in the true spirit of the mission and vision of the founding fathers which are equity, fairness and justice.

I am humbled and grateful for the numerous messages of solidarity, support and best wishes received from members of our party across the country.

The enthusiasm and relief expressed revealed the desire and determination of our members to see a PDP that is strong, democratic and based on strict adherence to its Constitution.

Regrettably, we must admit that we have not satisfactorily carried out the critical role expected of a virile opposition in a democracy.

This, it has been observed, is a result of the conflict of interests – personal or political – elevated above party interest, which continues to have a debilitating effect on the ability of our party to perform effectively at various levels, particularly at the national level.

This state of affairs continues to affect the performance and viability of our party to perform its role as expected as a platform which Nigerians have come to admire and look up to given the robust Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the monumental achievements of the party in the 16 years in government, which period is referred to with nostalgia as the golden years• of governance in Nigeria.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, desirous of revamping the party in line with the vision of its founding fathers, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, appointed me as the Acting National Chairman to lead the charge to rekindle the hope and aspiration of our teeming members especially the youths, critical stakeholders and generality of Nigerians who wish to see a political party that is ready and willing to play the role of effective opposition in the quest to develop our democracy and seek for responsible and responsive government in our country.

The NWC under my leadership will be guided strictly by the constitution of our party and I will at all times be fair to all members irrespective of their status, position or state in the party.

Only this will guarantee and engender loyalty and commitment of our teeming members.

In this regard, my primary goal, focus and mandate in the onerous assignment is to restore the confidence of our members by immediately setting in motion the process to hold the long overdue National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our party already scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2024.

In line with the provision of our party’s constitution, the Northcentral Zone which is constitutionality entitled to produce a replacement to serve out the tenure of the former National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, is hereby requested to urgently meet and forward its nominee to my office for necessary preparation and forwarding for consideration and approval by NEC at the October 24, 2024 meeting.

I hereby seek and solicit the cooperation, support and advice from my colleagues NWC members, all organs of the party, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly Caucus as well as leaders, critical stakeholders and members towards a successful NEC meeting that we can all be proud of.

