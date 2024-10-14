The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Campaign Organisation has cried out for being allegedly denied access to Democracy Park for its campaign flag-off slated for 15 October.

The party blamed their predicament on the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, accusing him of pettiness.

The governorship election is slated for 16 November, and the various candidates have started their campaigns.

Mr Aiyedatiwa formally kicked off his campaign on Saturday at Ondo town where he outlined his vision for the state if elected governor come 16 November.

Allegation

But the PDP says the governor is frustrating its efforts to secure a venue for the flag-off of its campaign next week.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the campaign organisation, Ayo Fadaka, who made the allegations on Saturday, said the campaign organisation had applied for the use of the venue for the event slated for 15 October.

He said Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration had decided to deny the PDP the use of the park.

Mr Fadaka said: “To say we did not anticipate this pedestrian action will only indicate that we have not taken deep cognizance of the indecorous approach of Governor Aiyedatiwa to governance.

“We recall that in years late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was in power, not once was any political party denied use of public space, that was a statesman, now Ondo State is unlucky to have a worse variant in its saddle, this degeneracy must be taken care of.

“We, however, declare that we are going to hold our campaign flag-off in Akure, as people from across the state and nation will grace the event; we regret whatever inconvenience our gathering may have and apologise in advance, however please note that the irresponsibility of the pedestrian government is the cause.

“We, however, wish to pointedly underscore the fact that once a fire is set, there is no hiding the flames. PDP is set for this election, and we will win; no cheap, petty, and pedestrian attitude will stop that.”

APC responds

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the allegations, saying that PDP would need to follow the rules guiding the use of the park rather than resort to blackmail.

“We are compelled to respond to the baseless allegations levelled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa the Ondo State Governor,” said Steve Otaloro, the Director of Publicity of the party.

“The PDP claims that Governor Aiyedatiwa denied them access to Democracy Park for their campaign flag-off, citing pettiness and a lack of statesmanship. This allegation is not only false but also mischievous. Governor Aiyedatiwa does not have direct dealings with the management of Democracy Park, and as such, he cannot unilaterally deny any individual or organization access to the facility. The governor is committed to upholding the principles of fairness and justice, and he would not engage in petty politics”.

Mr Otaloro noted that the use of public facilities like Democracy Park is guided by established rules and regulations.

He said if the PDP had fulfilled all requirements, including payment and paperwork, there would be no basis for denial.

“We urge the PDP to verify their claims and provide evidence of payment and approval,” he added.

“We view this allegation as a desperate attempt to score cheap political points. Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration has consistently demonstrated its commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability. We will not be distracted by frivolous allegations and will continue to focus on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.”

He further advised the PDP to focus on issue-based campaigning rather than spreading falsehoods and misinformation.

Governor’s aide responds

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Strategic Communication, Allen Sowore, however said the failure of the PDP to file their application for the venue on time was responsible for the party’s predicament.

In a response to the allegations contained in a statement, Mr Sowore said the PDP attempt to raise the claim of deliberate denial is false, baseless, and fallacious.

Making further clarifications, the governor’s aide said: “On Friday, October 11th, 2024, the state government received an application from the PDP requesting the use of the facility for their campaign flag-off on October 15th, 2024.

“Upon processing the application, it was discovered that another support group had already booked and secured approval for the same date.

“The M.K.O. Abiola Park (Democracy Park) is a revenue-generating property of the state government, open to all citizens and residents who apply early and follow the proper procedures to secure approval.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is a refined gentleman, far too dignified to engage in the petty and indecent politicking the PDP has wrongfully accused him of.

“In fact, the people of Ondo State are eagerly awaiting the spectacle that may unfold during the presentation of the flag to the PDP’s candidate, given that the party now has two national chairmen.

“The PDP should learn to operate properly, refrain from mischief-making, and stop the constant baseless accusations against the Governor. Such behaviour is becoming increasingly unfair and absurd.

“The state government, under the capable leadership of His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will never deny the PDP or any opposition party access to venues or facilities for campaigning or promoting their party’s agenda for any reason.”

