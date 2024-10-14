Nigerian stocks appreciated marginally by 0.1 per cent last week on the back of increased interest in oil & gas equities.

The market has yielded 30.5 per cent year to date, with the Oil & Gas Index leading other sector indexes. Energy stocks have gained more than double their value at the beginning of the year.

Generally, bank stocks offer stronger prospects for investment than others at the moment as most of the equities in the sector are still low-priced and have good fundamentals.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will increase in value with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

FCMB Group

FCMB Group tops this week’s pick for trading significantly below its underlying value. The price-to-book (PB) ratio of the financial services group is 0.3x; its price-to-earnings (PE) is 1x.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Lasaco Assurance

Lasaco makes this week’s list for trading significantly below its intrinsic value, brightening its chances of good price appreciation in the future. The underwriter’s PB ratio is 0.3x, while the PE ratio is 2.8x.

Ikeja Hotel

Ikeja Hotel features on this week’s list for currently trading below its intrinsic value. The company’s PB ratio is 0.8x, while the PE ratio is 2.5x.

NASCON

NASCON appears in the pick for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. Its PB ratio is 2.5x, while the PE ratio is 6.6x.

AIICO Insurance

AIICO Insurance appears on the list for trading significantly below its underlying value.

The insurer’s PB ratio is 0.7x, while its PE ratio is 2.2x.

Veritas Kapital

Veritas Kapital makes the cut for currently trading below its intrinsic value. The underwriter’s PB ratio is currently 1.9x, while the PE ratio is 1.7x.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

