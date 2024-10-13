The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Hasan Abubakar, has led a team of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) experts to acquire fighter jets and helicopters from Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Italy.

The delegation includes officials from the Ministries of Defence and Finance. They are to finalise the acquisition of fighter jets and helicopters from Messrs Leonardo S.p.A in Italy.

The platforms include 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack (FGA) jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Olusola Akinboyewa, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Akinboyewa said that two AW-109 Trekker helicopters had already been acquired by NAF.

He said that the CAS made a strategic stopover at the Leonardo Headquarters in Rome, where he engaged with top executives to consolidate a long-term partnership between the NAF and the company.

According to him, Mr Abubakar also inspected the first batch of six M-346 jets, noting that three are nearing completion. He also evaluated key support systems required to boost the NAF’s operational readiness.

“In the Review Meeting, the CAS received updates on the delivery schedules, confirming that the first three units of 24 M-346 aircraft to be built for Nigeria are expected by early 2025, with subsequent deliveries running until mid-2026.

“Meanwhile, with 2 Trekkers already acquired, the additional 10 are expected by early 2026.

“The CAS recommended the establishment of a Programme Management Office to oversee the collaboration and ensure smooth project implementation.

“He also stressed the need for a maintenance hub in Nigeria to provide long-term support, especially for the M-346 fleet,” Mr Akinboyewa said.

The NAF spokesperson said that the firm’s Aircraft Division put on an aerial display to showcase the performance of the M-346 and highlight its advanced features as part of the visit.

According to him, capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, the M-346 will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s air combat capabilities.

“On its part, the AW-109 will bolster combat support roles such as Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), tactical airlift and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) amongst others.

“The M-346 and Trekker acquisitions are key steps towards fleet renewal, in consonance with the CAS Command Philosophy.

“His philosophy is to transform the NAF for greater agility and resilience, with emphasis on the optimisation of force structure and establishment for enhanced operational effectiveness,” he added.

(NAN)

