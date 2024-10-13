After President Bola Tinubu showed “generosity” to the House of Representatives by awarding the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) honour to Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, the House is moving to establish a university named after the president.

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and eight others, seeks to establish the Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages.

The bill’s co-sponsors are Inuwa Garba, Nasiru Shehu, Alex Ikwechegh, Bako Useni, Amobi Ogah, Akin Rotimi, Halims Abdullahi, and Felix Nwaeke.

The bill has already passed the first reading in the House and proposes establishing the university in Aba, Abia State.

The National Assembly has already named its library after the president and supported him to revert to the old national anthem. What else are the lawmakers planning to name after the president?

Missing Corps member in Akure

Last week, the lawmakers deliberated on a motion for the search and rescue of an NYSC member, Godwin Okeke, who went missing in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Mr Okeke, a graduate of Computer Science from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, disappeared on 9 May, and his family has not been able to locate him.

The lawmakers urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure his return.

The motion also highlighted some of the dangers faced by corps members posted across the country for the mandatory one-year service.

Arms for road safety duty

Once again, Nigerian lawmakers are making a fresh attempt to secure permission for some selected Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers to bear arms.

The bill, sponsored by Abiodun Adesida (APC-Ondo), and Olaide Muhammed (APC-Oyo), passed its second reading during plenary on Thursday.

Unfortunately, lawmakers did not debate the bill to examine the merits and demerits of arming FRSC officers.

The bill passed its second reading, with many members unaware of its content and implications. Speaker Tajudeen declared it straightforward.

Not debating bills has become a characteristic of the current Assembly under Mr Tajudeen, who often rushes bills through the legislative process under the guise of “lack of time”.

The current House has been poor at managing legislative time, with frivolous motions frequently submitted under “matters of urgent public importance.” These motions often consume time that could be spent debating vital issues.

N200 Million for Okpebholo

The donation of ₦200 million by the House APC caucus also generated controversy last week, with reports that some members protested against unexplained deductions from their allowances.

A local newspaper reported that ₦1.4 million was deducted from the allowances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members, with ₦1 million allegedly used to fund Mr Okpebholo’s election campaign. The report also claimed that some members were dissatisfied with the actions of the House leadership.

However, Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, refuted claims of forced deductions from members’ allowances to fund the governorship election of Monday Okpebholo, insisting that members donated willingly.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Agbese described the report as inaccurate, clarifying that members had agreed to contribute in support of Mr Okpebholo, a serving senator, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House.

The legislator revealed that the decision to support Messrs Okpebholo and Idahosa was made during an APC caucus meeting, during which they resolved to contribute ₦200 million to the campaign.

