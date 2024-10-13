Gunmen attack soldiers in Imo

It was a tragic day on Tuesday when some gunmen attacked soldiers in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Many people were feared killed during the incident.

The attackers were believed to be pro-Biafra gunmen enraged about the alleged establishment of an Internally Displaced Persons Camp and training centre for former Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

Flood kills pregnant woman, one other in Ebonyi

On Tuesday, the State Emergency Management Agency in Ebonyi State confirmed that the flood killed two people in the state.

An expectant mother, Ozoemena Ugbega, and a young man were those who lost their lives in the disaster.

The sacking of PDP Reps member in Enugu

The legal contest over the House of Representatives seat for Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in Enugu State came to an end on Wednesday, with the Court of Appeal upholding the ruling of the election tribunal which earlier sacked the House of Representatives member, Simon Atigwe of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The three-member panel of the Court of Appeal also affirmed the declaration of Dennis Agbo of the Labour Party, as the rightful winner of the election.

Anambra’s controversial bill for deductions of LG funds

On Wednesday, we brought you a report that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State introduced a Bill to the State House of Assembly which seeks to compel local governments in the state to remit a portion of their federal allocations into a consolidated account to be controlled by the state government.

Some lawmakers from the major opposition Labour Party in the state have opposed the bill, which is believed to be against the financial autonomy recently granted to local governments in Nigeria.

The state government has, however, argued that the bill is intended to get local government chairpersons to direct resources to projects jointly done by them and the state government.

Abduction, and killing of journalists travelling to cover the Super Eagles match

Gunmen, on Wednesday, abducted and killed three journalists travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from Lagos State for the Super Eagles match against Libya.

The Super Eagles match with Libya was played on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The Nigerian team defeated their Libyan counterparts.

The journalists were abducted along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police in the state later announced the rescue of six of the journalists.

But three of them, including a journalist with DSTV’s Supersport Channel, were shot dead by the abductors.

Fourteen people were in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

Eight people were eventually rescued, two escaped on their own, three were killed, and one was still unaccounted for, according to information from the Nigerian Football Federation.

