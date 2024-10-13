The Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission is investigating an alleged fraud in the state’s foreign scholarship scheme.

Sources at the agency said some senior officials of the state’s Ministry of Higher Education were being quizzed over the release of huge funds under the scheme without the approval of Governor Abba Yusuf.

After the governor ordered the investigation, over N700 million has been refunded to the government

said an official who spoke off the record with PREMIUM TIMES.

Governor Yusuf last September approved N4.6 billion for the awards of scholarships to 1,001 postgraduate students to study abroad.

At a ceremony organised by the state government last October, Mr Yusuf and his political godfather, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, bade farewell to the first batch of the students leaving for universities in India, Kenya and Uganda.

But the state’s anti-corruption agency heard that only 418 students were sent abroad, despite the release of a substantial part of the budget for the programme.

The fate of the remaining students has remained uncertain.

When contacted, the agency’s spokesperson, Kabiru Kabiru, confirmed that some senior officials of the Ministry of Higher Education were being held for alleged complicity in the fraud.

Mr Kabiru said the ongoing investigation would unmask those involved in the alleged scam and ensure they are brought to justice.

He said preliminary investigations revealed fraudulent activities at the ministry concerning the scheme for studies in India and Uganda.

“We are committed to uncovering the truth, and anyone found involved will face prosecution, regardless of their position,” the spokesperson said.

