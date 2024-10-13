The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of Faisal, the son of the former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi, in an auto-crash along Kaduna to Kano highway on Saturday.
The FRSC’s Kaduna State Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.
Mr Nadabo also said that two others were unconscious as a result of the crash.
He said, “The road traffic crash occurred at Lambar Zango along Zaria-Kaduna Highway at 18:15hrs.”
According to him, a KIA vehicle was travelling from Zaria to Kaduna when the front right tyre completely removed from the vehicle and in an attempt to control the vehicle, it somersaulted.
He further revealed that three persons, all males, were involved in the accident.
Mr Nadabo said, “A team from RS1.17 Birnin Yero responded to the scene.
“However, upon getting there, it was learnt that the father of one of the victims had made arrangements for him to be transported to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for medical attention.
“Therefore, the rescue team cleared the obstruction caused by the crash for traffic flow.
“Incidentally, it was later revealed that the son of former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, was involved in that crash.
”Upon reaching the hospital, he was confirmed dead while the driver and the third person are still unconscious at the time of this report.
“The burial of the former governor’s son is slated for 10 a.m today at Sultan Bello Mosque, Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna,” Mr Nadabo said.
(NAN)
