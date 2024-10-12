The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes this weekend, with matchday six fixtures spread across Saturday and Sunday.

Fans are in for a treat as old rivals clash, title defenders face stern tests, and new managers seek to make an impact.

The League so far

After five matchdays, Rivers United tops the table with four wins, maintaining an unbeaten run.

Enyimba follows closely, second behind Rivers United with just a point difference.

Remo Stars dropped to third after losing to Kwara United.

Ikorodu City struggles with a winless streak, recording one draw and four defeats.

The club’s coach, Bright Ozebagbe, resigned after their fifth game. A total of 91 goals have been scored so far, with Enyimba netting the most (nine) and Heartland and Ikorodu City conceding seven goals each.

Here are the top four picks in this weekend’s NPFL fixtures

Shooting Stars vs Enyimba: Old foes renew rivalry

The Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan hosts an intense clash between Shooting Stars and Enyimba on Sunday.

This encounter pits two giant clubs in the league against each other, with a rich history of rivalry.

Enyimba seeks to build on their strong form, having defeated Shooting Stars at home last season.

Though Shooting Stars hasn’t been fantastic this season, recording only one win, the Oluyole Warriors have vowed to make a meal off the People’s Elephant.

Their last home game ended in a draw, while Enyimba’s last away game resulted in defeat.

Sunshine Stars vs Rangers: Title defence on the line

Rangers visit Sunshine Stars in Ijebu, seeking to revitalise their title defence.

Rangers have struggled to score, netting just four goals in five games.

Their continental campaign woes have carried over, with goal-scoring proving a significant challenge.

Sunshine Stars have scored five goals and conceded four.

Rangers boast four clean sheets, while Sunshine Stars have managed two. Can Rangers find their scoring form against Sunshine Stars?

Niger Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars: Amokachi’s first test

Niger Tornadoes welcome Lobi Stars, now under new manager Daniel Amokachi, in the Northern derby.

Amokachi aims to turn around Lobi Stars’ struggling form, currently sitting 17th in the table.

Lobi Stars last defeated Tornadoes at home in 2022.

Amokachi seeks to recreate this victory and kick-start his tenure on a positive note.

Akwa United vs Kano Pillars:

Ahmed Musa was conspicuously missing when the Super Eagles battled to a lone goal victory over Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo on Friday.

The pacy winger may however feature as Pillars take on Akwa United at the same venue this weekend.

Musa marked his return with two goals last weekend and many are expecting more from the Super Eagles star.

Akwa United’s home ground has lost its fortress status, with their last two games ending in a draw and defeat.

Kano Pillars have secured only one point on the road this season.

In their 24 meetings, Akwa United has 10 wins, Kano Pillars nine, and five draws.

Will Musa’s potential presence inspire Kano Pillars to victory?

The weekend fixtures promise thrilling encounters, shaping the NPFL table.

