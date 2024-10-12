Nigeria’s pioneering female cyclist at the Olympic Games, Ese Ukpeseraye, has dropped a cryptic message suggesting she may stop representing the country.

This comes after she was denied participation in international competitions due to unresolved travel arrangements.

“Moving forward, I will no longer be wearing the jersey shown in the photo,” Ukpeseraye declared in a post on her X Page on Friday.

Her frustration stems from the alleged lack of support from sports authorities, which has led to missed opportunities.

Ukpeseraye was supposed to defend her title at the African championship in Kenya but was unable to participate.

“I was not present at the World Championship in Zurich, and despite being ranked number one in Africa, I am also unable to participate in the ongoing African championship… Unfortunately, those responsible for my travel arrangements did not fulfill their obligations,” her post highlighted.

This is not the first time Ukpeseraye has expressed dissatisfaction with the support she receives.

In a recent interview with The Sun Newspapers, Ukpeseraye shared that her candid admission she borrowed a bike to compete in one of her events at the last Olympic Games sparked tension with officials.

“Please ask them what they really provided for me for the road event, which they said they provided everything I needed, let them answer then I will reply, if they said they provided me with a Road bike,” Ukpeseraye challenged.

“The German track team wanted me to make an appreciation post, because they told me they lent me the bike, I can even share their screenshot,” she added.

Ukpeseraye’s frustration has reached a boiling point. “Sincerely, I am tired… it’s frustrating; they don’t care, and I am really angry. If this episode means Nigeria will not take me to international events again, no problem; I am happy I have cleared my mind,” The cyclist was further quoted by the Sun Newspapers.

This latest development is a stark contrast to the optimism surrounding Ukpeseraye’s historic qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) President Giandomenico Massari had praised her achievement, saying, “This is the first time Nigeria will be appearing in Olympic cycling competition… I have confidence in her ability to perform well and represent Nigeria with pride.”

Ukpeseraye’s decision raises concerns about Nigeria’s ability to nurture and support its talented athletes; especially in the so-called lesser sports.

Neither the Sports Ministry nor the Cycling Federation have responded to this latest outburst by Ukpeseraye.

