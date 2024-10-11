The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 99 new suspected and confirmed cases of Lassa fever between 23 to 29 September.
From January to September latest situation report shows that a total of 8,411 suspected cases, 1,018 confirmed cases and 172 deaths have been reported across 128 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 28 states.
According to the report, 68 pet cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2024 were reported from three states – Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, while 32 per cent were reported from 25 states.
Of the 1,018 confirmed cases, Ondo State tops the chart with 280 cases, followed by Edo and Bauchi with 236 and 171 cases respectively.
|
More details
NCDC noted that the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2023.
Although, no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week but 35 cases have been reported among health workers alone in 2024.
It added that the predominant age group affected by Lassa fever is 31-40 years.
NCDC also highlighted that the challenges with the Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria include: late presentation of cases leading to an increase in case fatality ration (CFR) which the measure of the severity of the disease.
Others are poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of Lassa fever, poor environmental sanitation conditions observed in high-burden communities, and poor awareness observed in high-burden communities.
Lassa fever
Lassa fever, a disease otherwise referred to as Lassa hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus, is primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodent urine or faeces.
The disease is endemic in West Africa, including Nigeria, where the Mastomys rat, a species of rat that is a natural carrier of the virus, is very common.
