A United Nations report has accused Israel of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza by deliberately targeting the healthcare system.

Published on the UN website, the report from its Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, alleges that Israel’s actions led to the collapse of the health system, disproportionately affecting children.

The 24-page report highlights that Israeli security forces carried out air strikes against hospitals, causing damage to buildings and surroundings, as well as multiple casualties.

It noted that they besieged hospital premises, prevented the entry of goods and medical equipment, and obstructed access by humanitarian agencies.

Israel responds

However, Israel rejected the report’s findings, calling them outrageous in a statement from its mission in Geneva on Friday.

“This latest report is another blatant attempt by the CoI to delegitimise the very existence of the State of Israel and obstruct its right to protect its population while covering up the crimes of terrorist organisations,” the statement said.

“This report shamelessly portrays Israel’s operations in terror-infested health facilities in Gaza as a matter of policy against Gaza’s health system.”

Israel also rejected the report’s findings pointing to widespread and systematic abuse of Palestinian prisoners amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Some UN findings

UN report quoted data from the WHO noting that between 7 October 2023 and 30 July 2024, Israel carried out 498 attacks on health-care facilities in the Gaza Strip.

It said a total of 747 persons were killed directly in those attacks, 969 others were injured, and 110 facilities were affected.

WHO reported that 78 per cent of the attacks between 7 October 2023 and 12 February were carried out through military force, while 35 per cent involved obstruction of access and 9 per cent involved militarised search and detention operations.

It also noted that the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 500 medical staff were killed between 7 October and 23 June, adding that the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that 19 of its staff or volunteers had been killed since 7 October and that many others had been detained and attacked.

As of 15 July, it said 20 out of the 36 hospitals in Gaza were completely non-functional, only 16 were still partially operating and 11 with severe overcrowding and a bed capacity of only 1,490.

Impact on children, reproductive health care

The report further highlighted how Israel’s attack affects reproductive health and pediatric care services.

According to the report, direct attacks on health-care facilities, including those offering sexual and reproductive health care and services, have affected about 540,000 women and girls who are of reproductive age in Gaza.

“In April, it was reported that only two of the 12 partially functioning hospitals offering sexual and reproductive health care were actually able to provide such services,” it noted.

“Children have been killed as a result of direct attacks on hospitals, with medical teams noting that the high number of child deaths is likely attributable to the fact that children represent a majority of the patients treated in hospitals for blunt and penetrating trauma.”

It further alleged a direct attack on children, as medical professionals told the Commission that they have treated children with direct gunshot wounds, which were difficult to treat owing to lack of basic medical supplies and poor sanitation.

“Attacks on health-care facilities have also indirectly affected children’s health and significantly increased childhood mortality and morbidity,” it added.

