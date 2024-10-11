The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on the two factions within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to sheath their swords and revert to the status quo.

The board made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, on Friday in Abuja, as part of its moves to intervene in the ongoing internal crisis within the party’s national leadership.

Mr Wabara, a former senate president, called on all sides of the NWC to sheath their swords and de-escalate the tension.

He also called on the warring persons to revert to the status quo to preserve the unity and stability of the party.

“We understand that disagreements may arise but as a party with a long-standing tradition of internal democracy, we must not let these challenges derail our collective vision.

“The BoT will meet with the members of the NWC to intervene, foster reconciliation, and ensure that normalcy is restored in the NWC of our great party.

“We call on all party faithful and supporters to remain calm during this period.

“PDP has an effective conflict resolution mechanism, and we are confident that the current issues will be addressed and resolved in a manner that strengthens the party,” he said.

According to Mr Wabara, BoT remains fully committed to its role of promoting peace, unity, and progress within the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports had earlier reported the worsening crisis within the country’s main opposition party, with the emergence of two factions, each issuing separate statements suspending key officers of the NWC.

A faction of the NWC had, in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Friday, suspended the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, for alleged anti-party activity.

The faction had also announced Yayari Mohammed as the new acting national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, another faction of the NWC loyal to Mr Damagum also announced the suspension of the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Mr Ologunagba for alleged disloyalty to the party.

The NWC faction, in a statement by the party’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, directed Messrs Ologunagba and Ajibade to step aside.

The faction also constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairperson (South), Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“Following the NWC’s decision, it directed their respective deputies to the two suspended national officers to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, pending the conclusion of investigation by the committee.

“The deputies are Ibrahim Manga, acting National Publicity Secretary and Mr Okechukwu Osuoha, acting National Legal Adviser,” Mr Nnorom said.

(NAN)

