Fatima Kyari, the 25-year-old daughter of the head of state oil firm NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, is dead.
She died Friday after a “protracted illness,” the presidency said in a statement. Islamic funeral prayers were held for her at the Annur mosque in Abuja before she was buried.
“President Bola Tinubu condoles with the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Kolo Mele Kyari over the death of his daughter,” presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga wrote in a statement.
“The president sympathises with Kyari and the rest of the family on the irreparable and painful loss.
“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the soul of Fatima and urges the Kyari family to stay strong at these trying times.”
In a separate statement, Vice President Kashim Shettima condoled with Mr Kyari and his family over the death.
“VP Shettima, who prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Fatima, asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful exit of their daughter, who was in her prime.
“The Vice President led other mourners at the funeral prayers, which were held at the Annur Mosque in Abuja,” his spokesperson Stanley Nkwocha wrote in a statement.
