The Ondo State Government has denied any rift with the House of Assembly over the non-appearance of Finance Commissioner Omowumi Isaac with regard to the 2024 budget.

This is as the main opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the supplementary budget was meant to oil the electioneering campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress and its candidate.

The lawmakers on Thursday stepped down a supplementary appropriation bill sent to the house by the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for failure of Mrs Isaac to appear.

Mrs Isaac was earlier summoned by the house to explain the implementation of the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The lawmakers sought the rationale behind a supplementary budget which seeks to increase the annual spending from N395.3 billion to N487.2 billion.

The house, irked by the absence of the finance commissioner, voted to set aside the bill until the commissioner honoured its invitation.

However, the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Olukayode Ajulo, in a statement on Friday, affirmed that the relationship between the government and assembly was both “harmonious and collaborative.”

Mr Ajulo clarified that the House of Assembly’s invitation to Mrs Isaac was a routine constitutional procedure and should not be misconstrued as a sign of discord between the two arms of government.

“The Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac, was engaged in an official trip outside the state due to her demanding schedule,” Mr Ajulo said.

He saaid it is crucial to recognise the commissioner’s extensive responsibilities, which he said include attending various statutory meetings such as RAMFAC, the Commissioners of Finance Meeting, and numerous discussions on investment, economics, and finance.

He said: “In light of this, she promptly addressed the Assembly’s invitation by sending the Permanent Secretary—who is the most senior official and accounting officer in her ministry—to communicate her circumstances.

“Furthermore, it is important to commend the vibrancy, discernment, and commitment of our House of Assembly, led by the Rt. Honourable Oladiji, for their pivotal role in the development of the state.”

The Attorney General emphasised the effective partnership between the executive and legislative branches in their shared mission to serve the people of Ondo State.

“Ongoing discussions regarding the 2024 supplementary budget are focused on promoting good governance and ensuring responsible allocation of resources,” he added.

He noted that in a constitutional democracy, adherence to proper procedures is paramount.

“There should be no misinterpretation of the roles played by both branches. The administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is steadfast in its commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and maintaining the highest standards of legislative practice, fostering an environment of mutual respect and collaboration,” he said.

The PDP Spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said on Friday that the 2024 Appropriation Act had only achieved 20 per cent implementation.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, salutes the courage of the legislators for rejecting this Amendment bill, coming barely a month to the governorship election in the state.

“Our party believes that, the N 487,437 billion requested for, is a decoy to mobilise funds to prosecute the governorship election, having failed tragically in all areas of governance to deliver the dividends of democracy, after being in office as governor for ten months.

“Our party wishes to admonish the governor and his appointees to be accountable and use the remaining few months of their tenure to make life more meaningful for the people of the state.”

