Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said her husband, President Bola Tinubu, should not be blamed for the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Nigerians have been groaning under economic hardship since the removal of fuel subsidy which pushed the pump price of petrol from N198 to N1,030.

Tinubu announced an end to subsidy during his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, saying the policy was standing in the way of Nigeria’s progress.

But while speaking at the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday, the First Lady said the Tinubu administration is still very young.

The wife of the President was in Ife to inaugurate hostel and a 2.7 kilometer road donated to Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ University, (OAU), Ile Ife, by the Ooni of Ife and named after her.

She said, “We are just 18 months into our administration; we are not the cause of the current situation; we are trying to fix it and secure the future.

“We know that subsidy has been removed, but with God on our side, in the next two years, Nigeria will be greater than this. Those who attempted removing subsidy before could not see it through. But with your prayers in the next two years, we will build a nation for the future.”

The president’s wife added that her husband is not greedy, thanking God for making him emerge Nigeria’s number one citizen.

“We give glory to God for our status, myself and my husband, we are not greedy but we thank God for what God has done for us. It is not common for rich people to get to this seat but I am grateful to God, we can not disappoint Nigeria and with the help of God, we are getting to the promised land in no distant time,” she said.

The First Lady who disclosed that she graduated from OAU 41 years ago donated N1 billion to the university for its development and advancement.

While speaking, the Ooni of Ife lauded the Wife of the President for serving as role model to young ones since her days as First Lady of Lagos State.

The traditional ruler said, “I have been a keen admirer of Senator Oluremi Tinubu as a young man eking out a living in Lagos. One of my major attractions was the New Era Initiative especially as it concerns the One Day Governor in Lagos that is totally detribalised and provided opportunities to young secondary school boys and girls to become Governor in Lagos State. This has been a milestone and major inspiration for the younger ones to aspire and proper.”

