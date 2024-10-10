A Nigerian journalist has reportedly been killed, and several others abducted while travelling to cover the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Libya’s Mediterranean Knights.
According to respected football journalist and former Super Eagles Media Officer, Colin Udoh, who broke the news on his X page, the slain journalist was a former SuperSport colleague and part of the production crew for the match.
The crew was kidnapped on Wednesday while en route to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where the match is scheduled to take place.
Mr Udoh revealed that the team had taken a shortcut through a notorious hotspot to save fuel, unfortunately falling prey to kidnappers. Some crew members have been freed, but at least two remain unaccounted for.
Police rescue team
In another report by the Punch Newspaper, six sports journalists were rescued by police in Anambra State after being kidnapped by suspected hoodlums.
The journalists, travelling from Lagos to Uyo, were abducted on Wednesday along the Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala Local Government Area, according to the Punch report.
Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue, stating that joint security forces freed six journalists, with efforts ongoing to locate and rescue the seventh crew member.
“The joint security forces have rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo,” Ikenga said. “Operations are still ongoing to rescue the last journalist and bring the perpetrators to justice.”
The incidents highlight the risks faced by journalists covering sporting events in Nigeria and the need for improved security measures.
The Nigeria Football Federation and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN are yet to comment on the incidents.
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, with the Super Eagles seeking to secure a crucial victory.
