A Nigerian doctor, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has made history as the first African to be President-elect of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Mrs Shinkafi-Bagudu, a former first lady of Kebbi State, North-west Nigeria, is expected to serve in this capacity for a two-year term of office, from 2024 to 2026.

The feat has been described by stakeholders in the global health sector as a milestone for the global cancer organisation.

In a congratulatory statement on X, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, praised Mrs Shinkafi-Bagudu’s achievement, describing it as a “proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.”

The minister highlighted her 30 years of dedicated service in healthcare, particularly as the founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, her roles as a Senior Advisor to the Coordinating Minister of Health and in Nigeria’s National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination.

He remarked: “This victory is a true testament to her character, competence, and credibility. Her leadership will undoubtedly shape the future of global cancer control and elevate the UICC’s mission to ensure greater accessibility, affordability, and availability of care for patients worldwide.”

He also outlined her vision that includes “strengthening cancer advocacy and fundraising, building capacity for community-based health workers, elevating patients voices, especially in conflict and hard-to-reach areas, championing equity in research and access to treatment and amplifying support for childhood cancer patients.”

“Nigeria stands proud of your achievements, Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu, and we are confident that your leadership will make a lasting impact. Congratulations once again,” he added.

About Shinkafi-Bagudu

Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, born on 27 March 1968, is a global cancer advocate and the founder of MedicAid Cancer Foundation (MCF).

She is a former first lady of Kebbi State and currently serves as Senior Advisor on Women’s Health and Cancer to Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. She co-chairs the Nigerian Cervical Cancer Elimination task force and has been elected thrice to the board of directors for the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

About UICC

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), is the oldest and largest global cancer organisation, uniting over 1,100 member organisations across 170 countries.

It plays a pivotal role in advancing cancer control worldwide, especially through initiatives like the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) Coalition, aimed at improving access to cancer medicines in low- and middle-income countries.

