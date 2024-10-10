In commemoration of the 2024 World Mental Health Day (WMHD), the First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, has emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health in the workplace.
Mrs Tinubu stated this in a statement on Thursday.
She said this year’s theme: “It’s Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace,” is a timely call amid rising workplace dissatisfaction.
She said: “This year’s theme, “It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace” is timely, especially in times like this when most people feel dissatisfied at the workplace for several reasons that could affect one’s mental wellbeing.
“Emotions bottled up are the beginning of mental health issues and challenges that confront individuals.”
Mental health in Nigeria
Mental health refers to a state of well-being in which an individual realises their own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make contributions to their community, as defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Mental health encompasses emotional, psychological, social, and cognitive well-being, and is characterised by a person’s thoughts, feelings, behaviours, and relationships.
WMHD, observed annually on 10 October, seeks to shed light on mental health concerns and mobilise support for affected individuals, a tradition started by the World Federation for Mental Health in 1992.
Nigeria is facing a severe mental health crisis, with approximately 40 million citizens – or 20 per cent of the population struggling with mental illnesses, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
In 2017, about seven million Nigerians, representing 3.9 per cent of the population, suffered from depressive disorders, while 4.9 million Nigerians, of the population, struggled with anxiety disorders.
These alarming figures underscore the urgent need for increased awareness, support, and access to mental health services in Nigeria.
Encouraging open conversations
Mrs Tinubu said without the fear of stigma, individuals would openly share their struggles, facilitating early diagnosis and recovery.
She called on promoting mental health awareness, encouraging early intervention, and supporting one another for a safer, more compassionate society.
She further stated that seeking early help is key for a safer society.
Mrs Tinubu said with love and support, mental health issues can be drastically reduced within and outside the workplace.
“Let us all commit to improving mental health awareness and enjoin individuals to seek medical help and counseling early. Please be your brother’s keeper for a safer society,” she said.
