The Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday refused to consider the supplementary budget presented to it by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, following alleged failure to provide details of the new budget.

The lawmakers were visibly angry after the Commissioner for Finance, Omowumi Isaac, failed to honour the invitation of the lawmakers to explain the details of the supplementary budget.

In what appears to be a rift between the two arms of government, the assembly had summoned Mrs Isaac on receipt of the budget, seeking to know what was the status of the 2024 budget still under implementation.

In December last year Governor Aiyedatiwa signed the 2024 budget into law.

The budget figure is N395.3 billion after the assembly had added N10 billion to estimates earlier submitted by the governor.

Supplementary budget

The supplementary appropriation bill seeks to amend the 2024 Appropriation Act, putting the new figure at N487.2 billion, where the sum of N246.198 billion is for recurrent expenditure while the balance of N241.239 billion is for capital expenditure for the services of the state until the end of the year.

When the house opened plenary on Thursday and the bill came up for discussion, Mrs Isaac was not present to answer questions from the lawmakers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Although she sent her ministry’s Permanent Secretary, A.O Akinseloyin, the lawmakers were not impressed.

Mr Akinseloyin presented a letter from the commissioner, saying she was unable to appear.

Judging that the commissioner held them in contempt, the lawmakers vowed they would not consider the bill until she appears before them.

Lawmakers react

The Minority Leader, Oguntodu Olajide, representing Akure Constituency 1, said the lawmakers should not approve the letter since the commissioner of finance did not honor them with her presence.

Felix Afe, representing Akoko Northwest constituency, also concurred, saying the letter was an affront to the people of Ondo State.

He said the invitation letter was not addressed to the permanent secretary but to the commissioner.

Mr Afe said: “The letter did not state where the Commissioner for Finance went to, and when she would come back. We want her to tell us the performance of the budget for 2024. Without the appearance of the Commissioner for Finance, we should step it down.

“If she does not show up next time, the assembly should issue a bench warrant against her”.

Also intervening in the debate, Chris Ogunlami, representing Okitipupa Constituency 1, described the letter from the permanent secretary as fake.

He said the finance commissioner should come and explain to the people of the state what the supplementary budget is for.

Another lawmaker, Fayemi Obayelu, representing Ilaje Constituency 2, expressed dismay at the absence of the commissioner from the plenary even though she was given enough time to appear before the lawmakers.

“We want her to expatiate more on the supplementary budget. We can’t go ahead if we don’t know what is in the budget. She has to explain why there is a supplementary budget when we still have the 2024 budget,” Mr Obayely said.

“The House has the power to issue a bench warrant against her if she refuses to appear at the next adjourned date.”

While ruling on the matter, the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said the supplementary budget should be stepped down until the commissioner appears before the lawmakers to defend the budget.

He directed the Clerk of the Assembly to write another letter to the commissioner to appear before the house on 17 October, warning of further action if she fails to appear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

