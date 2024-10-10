After the arrest of seven suspected cultists in Imo State, the police said they had begun efforts to arrest and prosecute “manufacturers” of locally made firearms recovered from the suspects in the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
“Efforts are underway to apprehend and prosecute the manufacturers and distributors of the locally made firearms,” said Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police.
Arrest of the suspects
The spokesperson said the suspected cultists were arrested on 6 October when police operatives raided their hideout in Irete, a community in Owerri-West Local Government Area of the state.
|
He identified the suspects as Wisdom Obiora, 22; Eke Charles, 20; Joseph Akachukwu, 24; Ohaegbulam Bright, 25; and Ugorji Onyekachi, 19.
Mr Okoye added that the following day, some operatives from Orji Divisional Police Headquarters arrested two other suspected cultists – David Obinna and Ebuka Mba – 22, close to the gate of the Imo State University.
“During the operations, one locally made pistol, two rounds of live cartridges, and substance suspected to be cannabis sativa were recovered from the suspects,” he said.
“Upon interrogation, they admitted to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity.”
A locally fabricated shotgun, three rounds of live cartridges, one expanded cartridge, suspected Cannabis Sativa, and a dagger were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the police.
Mr Okoye assured Nigerians that the state police command would “thoroughly investigate and prosecute” the arrested suspects.
“These operations reflect the command’s commitment to ridding the state of cult-related crimes and ensuring a safer environment for Imolites,” he stated.
The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aboki Danjuma, has urged parents to discourage their children from associating with cultists in the area.
