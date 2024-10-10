The Defence Headquartq1ers (DHQ) says the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 65 illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta region in the last one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations,. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba, a major general, said the troops also discovered and destroyed two dugout pits, 58 boats and 39 storage tanks, 13 cooking ovens, 35 drums, one motorcycle, one tricycle, four speed boats and 13 vehicles during the period.

He said the troops also recovered 789,200 litres of stolen crude oil and 64,950 litres of illegally refined AGO.

He added that troops rescued one kidnapped hostage, apprehended 35 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremist as well as recovered assorted arms.

According to him, the air component conducted air interdiction aimed at curbing security challenges, crude oil theft, and damage of oil and gas infrastructure among others.

“During the operations, several illegal refining sites, storage tanks, reservoirs, barges and boats were destroyed,” he said.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA, had engagement with suspected terrorists, conducted raid, offensive operations as well as arrested violent extremists/IPOB/ESN terrorists in Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo states.

He said the troops neutralised nine terrorists, apprehended 21 violent extremists and rescued 14 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered large cache of arms and ammunition.

