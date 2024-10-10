The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday affirmed the nullification of Rivers State’s 2024 budget signed into law and being operated by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
The N800 billion budget approved in December was passed by a faction of the fractured state’s House of Assembly consisting of five lawmakers led by Edison Ehie and loyal to Governor Fubara.
A three-judge panel led by Joseph Oyewole unanimously affirmed that the House’s faction led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule is the legitimate legislative authority.
Mr Amaewhule leads an overwhelming majority faction of 27 members loyal to the FCT and immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, which have kicked against the 2024 budget being operated by Governor Fubara. Only four members who have been in control of the House and are loyal to Governor Fubara.
|
….More details later.
