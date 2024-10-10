The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested three suspects for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in the Festac area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin identified the suspects as Vincent Omar, 22; Leonard Nwodo, 30; and Henry Chiokwe, 17.

He said that a complainant reported the case at Area ‘E’ Festac Command on 26 September on behalf of the teenager.

“The survivor alleged that she met Omar sometime in 2022, when she was 13 years old and they exchanged phone numbers and ever since then he calls her on phone to come to his house and he asked her to give him a blow job.

“She stated further that sometimes in May 2024, she met Omar’s friend, Nwodo at her mother’s shop and they also exchanged phone numbers and that Nwodo also invited her to Omar’s house where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“She said that Chiokwe also had canal knowledge of her, ” Mr Hundeyin said.

The poice spokesperson said that Messrs Omar and Chiokwe threatened to post the girl’s nude pictures on the internet, hence, the report at the police station.

According to him, the suspects have been arraigned. (NAN)

