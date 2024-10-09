Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has called for a legislative framework to support the agreements signed by President Bola Tinubu with the Chinese government during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, China.

Mr Tajudeen spoke at a reception organised by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The event was held in Abuja.

During the summit in September, Mr Tinubu and President Xi Jinping signed several agreements, including the elevation of Nigeria-China relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Among the agreements signed by the two countries were the joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative, Memoranda of Understanding on nuclear energy, as well as strengthening cooperation on human resource development under the Global Development Initiative.

Mr Tajudeen emphasised that a legislative framework is critical to support the agreements signed.

The legislator also commended China for its transformation from an agrarian economy to the second-largest economy in the world.

“The advancements in economic growth, technological innovation, and social development are remarkable. China has transitioned from a predominantly agrarian society to the world’s second-largest economy, showcasing resilience and visionary leadership,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Yu Dunhai, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, highlighted the strong relationship between Nigeria and China, noting that these ties are pivotal to China-Africa cooperation.

Mr Dunhai observed that Nigeria is China’s largest project contracting market, the second-largest export market, and a significant investment destination in Africa, with bilateral trade reaching $22.5 billion in 2023.

The ambassador pointed out that the collaboration between the two nations has yielded significant results in infrastructure, trade, agriculture, and the green economy, benefiting both Chinese and Nigerian citizens and contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“Moving forward, we aim to collaboratively develop more roads, railways, airports, power grids, and communication networks, ensuring these projects benefit your communities and hometowns,” the envoy added.

