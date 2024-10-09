The sacked Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Forestry for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeboye Ewenla, has responded to the allegations that he solicited bribes worth N30 million from timber operators.

The governor relieved him of his duties on Wednesday following allegations brought by the operators.

However, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, Mr Ewenla said it was untrue and an effort to tarnish his image.

He said: “I would like to categorically state that the allegation is false and the whole issue was orchestrated to tarnish my image because I was considered a major stumbling block to illegal activities in government forest reserves.

“Ondo State Government had already banned deforestation of any kind and prevented them from operating there. Before they can operate, they have to pay a certain amount to government coffers. The money being talked about is meant for the government. It is not to be paid into my personal account.

“All I was committed to was trying to put sanity into the job. All my activities are directed to increasing the internally generated revenue of the state government.

“I accept the decision of Mr Governor who appointed me and deemed it fit to relieve me. It is, however, important to make this clarification for official reasons.”

Ewenla’s sack

Mr Ewenla’s sack is coming barely a month after he was appointed as a special assistant by the governor.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had also ordered a probe into the activities of those saddled with the responsibility of managing forest reserves in the state.

“A replacement for Mr Ewenla will be announced in due course,” a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said on Wednesday.

“The Governor urged all political appointees to conduct themselves in line with the provisions of the law and rules guiding their duties.”

Mr Ewenla was among 316 special assistants appointed on 6 September to support the governor’s vision in running the state.

