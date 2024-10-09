In a very rare show of honour and appreciation, President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, as he joined his family, friends and numerous well-wishers to celebrate him as he marks his 70th birthday on Thursday.

In a personal tribute addressed to Mr Oloyede, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Tinubu described the Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence as an “uncommon scholar and exceptional admi6nitrator”.

According to the President, Nigeria owes Mr Oloyede “a debt of gratitude for transforming JAMB, traditionally a non-revenue-generating government agency, into a consistent contributor to the national treasury through efficient financial management.”

He said the registrar’s contributions to JAMB “are invaluable and greatly appreciated.”

The President’s tribute reads in part: “As Professor Ishaq Oloyede turns 70 tomorrow, October 10, I pay a special tribute to this astute administrator, educator, author, and scholar, currently the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar.

“As the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Oloyede’s invaluable contributions to the nation through academia and public-sector administration have significantly impacted the academic community.

His impactful tenure at the University of Ilorin, during which he introduced landmark ideas and innovations that helped the institution attain enviable heights, is on record.”

Oloyede as an academic

The President hailed Mr Oloyede’s contributions to the academic sector as a scholar, saying through his patriotic dedication and commitment to his craft, he has “imparted knowledge and character to thousands of students who underwent his teaching during his glorious and impactful academic career.”

Mr Tinubu said the scholar has made his mark in the sands of time, noting that based on his contributions to both teaching, research and community services, many nations of the world, particularly Nigeria are in dire need of more of Mr Oloyede.

He said Mr Oloyede’s “selfless sacrifices and innovative approaches to learning and leadership give hope for a brighter future.”

He thanked Mr Oloyede for what he described as his transformative leadership at JAMB.

“He pioneered and sustained a series of reforms and technological innovations that have made the admission process in Nigeria transparent and credible,” adding that within the eight years of stewardship at the board, “he has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to financial integrity and accountability in public service.”

Mr Tinubu said: “On this occasion of his 70th birthday, I join members of the academic community, students, JAMB staff, and well-wishers in celebrating this scholar who, in words and deeds, has also done a lot to propagate the Islamic religion.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to honour the distinguished professor with health, wisdom and strength to serve the nation for many more years.”

About Oloyede

Born in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, in 1954, Mr Oloyede had his secondary school education from 1969-1973 at the Progressive Institute, Agege, Lagos and Arabic Training Centre Agege, Lagos, (Markaz) from 1973-1976 and later at the University of Ibadan between 1976 and 1977 where he obtained a certificate in Arabic and Islamic Studies.

Mr Oloyede gained admission to the University of Ilorin in 1978 where he studied Arabic and was awarded a B.A. in Arabic (First Class Hons) in 1981.

In July 1982, Mr Oloyede was appointed an assistant lecturer in the Department of Religions at the University of Ilorin and later bagged his PhD award in Islamic Studies from UNILORIN in 1991.

Mr Oloyede is currently the Secretary General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

