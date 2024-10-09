Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has inaugurated a seven-member judicial commission of enquiry on the post-election violence in the state, where three local government council secretariats were set ablaze by hoodlums on Monday.

The panel, inaugurated at the Government House on Tuesday, has one month for its assignment.

The panel members include Justice Ibiwengi Minakiri as chairperson, Inyingi Brown as the secretary, and Uzor Ikenga as the counsel, Governor Fubara’s spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Background

Governor Fubara braved the odds and conducted the local government election in the state on Saturday, despite the police refusing to provide security for the exercise.

The election’s outcome saw chairmanship candidates of a relatively unknown party in the state, the Action Peoples Party (APP), winning in 22 out of the 23 local government areas, while Action Alliance, another unknown party, won in one.

Mr Fubara’s loyalists resorted to contesting on the APP platform after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew from the election in solidarity with the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers controls the PDP structure in the state.

On Monday, a day after the 23 chairpersons-elect were inaugurated, hoodlums set ablaze three local government council secretariats in Emohua, Ikwerre, and Eleme.

Speaking while inaugurating the panel, Mr Fubara said the attack was like a repeat of what was experienced in 2014, months before the general elections of 2015, when courts were set ablaze, residences bombed, and people killed, leading to the closure of courts in Rivers State.

He said he would not look away while ill-guided youths and sponsored political thugs turn the state into a theatre of violence without being made to pay for such crimes against the state.

“I have decided to take this action to find out the immediate and remote causes of this arson. Most importantly, no matter the personalities involved, we must bring them to book.

“So, this assignment is very important. It is an assignment that, if it is not done rightly, would give the enemies of this state the opportunity to continue.

“And if we are right, it is going to be the end of further destruction of public property in the state. I know it is going to be very tasking. I can assure you that there will be threats, but you have to be strong.”

