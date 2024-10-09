The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Ondo State Council has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Ondo State Government to implement a new pay increase for its members or face an industrial action.

NANNM gave the ultimatum in a letter to the State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday.

The letter, which was signed by the State Chairman of the Association, Orobode Felix, and the State Secretary, Ayenioye Olabisi, demanded the implementation of “Upward Review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, CONHESS.”

The union disagreed with the posturing of the state government which allegedly tended to make nurses inferior to other professionals in the health sector.

The union noted that the pay of medical doctors were increased in August and the government immediately started implementing it.

According to Mr Orobode, the failure of government to carry all the relevant bodies along, threatens industrial harmony.

He also clarified that the protest had nothing to do with the current political activities as the union is not involved in politics and is only seeking to enhance the welfare of its members.

The union further argued that efforts to get the government to listen had failed and thus leaving no option to the union than to press further through an industrial action.

“This is because several of our demands made to your esteemed offices in our previous letters dated (9th August, 2022; 22nd January, 2024; and 6th May, 2024), respectively received no attention from your office,” the union said.

Importance of nurses

NANNM also asserted that nurses remain the backbone of the health sector, and are patiently carrying out duties under uncomfortable conditions.

“Despite these difficulties, nurses in Ondo State remain committed to delivering the best possible healthcare services, day and night. However, our efforts have not been reciprocated with adequate attention to our welfare from the government,” the union stated.

More demands

Some of the demands contained in the letter include approval and implementation of 100 per cent CONHESS as it is been paid by all neighboring states to reduce migration within Nigeria; a 25 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses, to match the adjustments made at the federal level, just as the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) was reviewed for medical doctors and same is being paid.

The union also requested the conversion of nurses in Ondo State after acquiring the required certificates; and the immediate employment of nursing personnel “as there is an urgent need for the recruitment of additional nursing personnel across health facilities in the state.”

Other demands include payment of four months outstanding Hazard Allowance Arrears; Commencement of Uniform Allowance Payment and improvement of security in health facilities and

upward review of allowances for corper Nurses within the health sector in Ondo State.

The letter further reads in part: “We believe that the prompt resolution of these issues is vital to maintaining a motivated and efficient nursing workforce in Ondo State. In this regard, we hereby issue a 15-day ultimatum, starting from 12 midnight of 8th October, 2024, for the state government to address our demands.

“Failure to address these demands leaves us with no option but to consider industrial action. We remain committed to dialogue and partnership with the government in our pursuit of improved healthcare services in Ondo State. We trust that Your Excellency will act swiftly to avert any disruption in the healthcare system. Thank you for your understanding and prompt attention to these pressing matters.”

The Ondo State Government is yet to formally respond to the threat made by the nurses.

Calls made to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, were not responded to.

End.

