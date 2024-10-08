The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday declared Julius Abure as the substantive National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment, affirmed the Abure-led leadership and the March 2024 Nnewi Convention, which produced the LP’s national leadership.

Mr Nwite ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr Abure as the legitimate chairman, overriding INEC’s earlier stance that Mr Abure’s leadership was invalid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC had argued that the LP’s national convention, which was conducted, violated the Constitution and Electoral Act, and that the party failed to meet legal requirements for holding the convention.

The electoral empire had said that Mr Abure was no longer the national chairman of the party, stating that Mr Abure’s tenure expired in June 2024.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

